IPL Auction 2025: Pant And Iyer Set Record As Most Expensive IPL Auction Buys

New records were set at the Indian Premier League 2025 auction with two most-expensive buys ever. Indian batsmen, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were picked for Rs 27 crore and Rs 26.75 crore respectively by Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. Rishabh Pant is now the costliest player ever to be sold in an IPL auction.

A total of 577 players will feature in the IPL 2025 mega auction, including 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players. Three players from associate nations have also made it to the auction. The IPL auction list includes 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas cricketers.