IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2: Time, Live Streaming, Purse Remaining, Updated Teams And More
The IPL Mega Auction is not over yet as teams and stakeholders will meet for the second day at the auction grounds on Monday. Here is everything you need to know about IPL mega auction day 2.
IPL Mega Auction Day 2: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League 2025 is being held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. On Day 1, a total of 72 players were bought, while 12 remained unsold. The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is being held over two days on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, where 577 players are up for signing.
Ace Indian batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history, as Lucknow Super Giants picked him for Rs 27 crore. Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was sold to Punjab Kings, followed the list at Rs 26.75 crore. Jos Buttler, the most expensive foreign player, was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore. The Right To Match (RTM) was successfully invoked on four occasions on Day 1.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2: Time
The IPL 2025 mega auction day 2 will continue on Nov. 25 at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The auction will start at 3:30 p.m. IST.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch Live?
Fans can livestream the IPL 2025 mega auction day 2 on the JioCinema app and website for free. The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India, where you can watch it on television.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Updated Squads After Day 1
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Noor Ahmad.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk,Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Mohit Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma.
Gujarat Titans: Mohammed Siraj, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande.
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal.
Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Karn Sharma, Robin Minz.
Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Glenn Maxwell, Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Yash Dayal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami, Nitish Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh.
IPL Mega Auction Day 2: Remaining Purse Of All Teams
Here is the team-wise purse balance remaining for IPL Mega Auction Day 2.
CSK: Rs 15.6 crore.
DC: Rs 13.80 crore.
GT: Rs 17.5 crore.
KKR: Rs 1005 crore.
LSG: Rs 14.85 crore.
MI: Rs 26.1 crore.
PBKS: Rs 22.50 crore.
RCB: Rs 30.65 crore.
RR: Rs 17.35 crore.
SRH: Rs 5.15 crore.