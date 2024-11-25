IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2: Time, Live Streaming, Purse Remaining, Updated Teams And More

IPL Mega Auction Day 2: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League 2025 is being held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. On Day 1, a total of 72 players were bought, while 12 remained unsold. The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is being held over two days on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, where 577 players are up for signing.

Ace Indian batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history, as Lucknow Super Giants picked him for Rs 27 crore. Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was sold to Punjab Kings, followed the list at Rs 26.75 crore. Jos Buttler, the most expensive foreign player, was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore. The Right To Match (RTM) was successfully invoked on four occasions on Day 1.

The IPL Mega Auction is not over yet as teams and stakeholders will meet for the second day at the auction grounds on Monday. Here is everything you need to know about IPL mega auction day 2.