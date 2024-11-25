IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Sarfaraz Khan, Steve Smith, Saurabh Netravalkar In The Fray

The first day of the IPL 2025 mega auction witnessed a massive shift in team dynamics with some record-breaking buys.

Indian batter Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player of the day, being sold to Lucknow Super Giants for an astounding Rs 27 crore. A close second was Shreyas Iyer, who was acquired by Punjab for Rs 26.75 crore.

Meanwhile, veteran players like David Warner and Jonny Bairstow went unsold, while familiar faces like Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult returned to their former franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit's live blog for all the IPL 2025 mega auction updates.