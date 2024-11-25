NDTV ProfitSportsIPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Sarfaraz Khan, Steve Smith, Saurabh Netravalkar In The Fray
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Sarfaraz Khan, Steve Smith, Saurabh Netravalkar In The Fray

Batsman Rishabh Pant was the most expensive buy of IPL history, sold for Rs 27 crore.

25 Nov 2024, 03:05 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player of day one.(Image source: Indian Premier League/X)</p></div>
Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player of day one.(Image source: Indian Premier League/X)
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

IPL 2025 Player Auction Live: Players Bought By CSK On Day 1

  • Rahul Tripathi: Rs 3.40 crore

  • Devon Conway: Rs 6.25 crore

  • Vijay Shankar: Rs 1.25 crore

  • Rachin Ravindra (RTM): Rs 4.00 crore

  • Ravichandran Aswin: Rs 9.75 crore

  • Noor Ahmad: Rs 2.00 crore

  • Khaleel Ahmad: Rs 4.80 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2025 Player Auction Live: Players In The Fray Today

Listed here are some of the players who will be auctioned on day two of bidding:


IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Updates: What Happened Yesterday

The first day of the IPL 2025 mega auction witnessed a massive shift in team dynamics with some record-breaking buys.

Indian batter Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player of the day, being sold to Lucknow Super Giants for an astounding Rs 27 crore. A close second was Shreyas Iyer, who was acquired by Punjab for Rs 26.75 crore.

Meanwhile, veteran players like David Warner and Jonny Bairstow went unsold, while familiar faces like Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult returned to their former franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit's live blog for all the IPL 2025 mega auction updates.

ALSO READ

IPL Auction 2025: Pant And Iyer Set Record As Most Expensive IPL Auction Buys
Opinion
IPL Auction 2025: Pant And Iyer Set Record As Most Expensive IPL Auction Buys
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT