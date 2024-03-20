IPL 2024: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
Indian Premier League 2024: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 22.
IPL 2024: The much-awaited 17th season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin this week.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India in February announced the schedule for the first 17 days of the popular T20 league as the dates for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections were not announced.
The election dates were announced last week and the roster for the remaining matches will be out soon.
During the period, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five.
Here is all you need to know about IPL 2024:
IPL 2024: Dates And Time
The first match of the IPL 2024 will be played on Friday, February 22. The date for the final has not been revealed yet. The afternoon matches will start at 3:30 pm IST while the night matches are scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm IST.
IPL 2024 Schedule
IPL 2024: Teams And Format
The ten teams participating in IPL 2024 are:
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Gujarat Titans
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
Lucknow Super Giants
Punjab Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
As per the format, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five. In the group stage, each team plays 14 games facing the other four sides in their group two times each (home and away basis), four teams in the other group once, and the remaining team two times.
IPL 2024: Venues
Delhi Capitals will play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam. The venues that have been announced so far include:
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL 2024 Live Telecast Details
IPL 2024 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports channels in India.
IPL 2024 Live Streaming Details
All the matches of the Indian Premier League will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
IPL 2024 Full Squads
RCB Squad IPL 2024
Faf du Plessis (C)
Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar
Tom Curran
Lockie Ferguson
Glenn Maxwell
Anuj Rawat
Dinesh Karthik
Suyash Prabhudessai
Will Jacks
Mahipal Lomror
Karn Sharma
Manoj Bhandage
Mayank Dagar
Vijaykumar Vyshak
Akash Deep
Mohammed Siraj
Reece Topley
Himanshu Sharma
Rajan Kumar
Cameron Green
Alzarri Joseph
Yash Dayal
Swapnil Singh
Saurav Chauhan
CSK Full Squad IPL 2024
MS Dhoni (C)
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Devon Conway
Moeen Ali
Shivam Dube
Ravindra Jadeja
Ajinkya Rahane
Deepak Chahar
Maheesh Theekshana
Mukesh Choudhary
Mitchell Santner
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Simarjeet Singh
Matheesha Pathirana
Tushar Deshpande
Prashant Solanki
Shaik Rasheed
Nishant Sindhu
Ajay Mandal
Daryl Mitchell
Rachin Ravindra
Shardul Thakur
Sameer Rizvi
Mustafizur Rahman
Avanish Rao Aravelly
MI Squad IPL 2024
Hardik Pandya (C)
Gerald Coetzee
Dilshan Madushanka
Shreyas Gopal
Nuwan Thushara
Naman Dhir
Anshul Kamboj
Mohammad Nabi
Shivalik Sharma
Rohit Sharma
Dewald Brevis
Suryakumar Yadav
Ishan Kishan
N. Tilak Varma
Tim David
Vishnu Vinod
Arjun Tendulkar
Shams Mulani
Nehal Wadhera
Jasprit Bumrah
Kumar Kartikeya
Piyush Chawla
Akash Madhwal
Luke Wood
Romario Shepherd
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Full List Of Players
Shubman Gill (C)
Azmatullah Omarzai
Umesh Yadav
Shahrukh Khan
Sushant Mishra
Kartik Tyagi
Manav Suthar
Spencer Johnson
Robin Minz
David Miller
Matthew Wade
Wriddhiman Saha
Kane Williamson
Abhinav Manohar
B. Sai Sudharsan
Darshan Nalkande
Vijay Shankar
Jayant Yadav
Rahul Tewatia
Mohammed Shami
Noor Ahmad
Sai Kishore
Rashid Khan
Joshua Little
Mohit Sharma
IPL: Delhi Capitals 2024 Squad
Rishabh Pant (C)
David Warner
Prithvi Shaw
Mitchell Marsh
Anrich Nortje
Ishant Sharma
Pravin Dubey
Vicky Ostwal
Abishek Porel
Kuldeep Yadav
Axar Patel
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Lalit Yadav
Khaleel Ahmed
Yash Dhull
Mukesh Kumar
Harry Brook
Tristan Stubbs
Ricky Bhui
Kumar Kushagra
Rasikh Dar
Jhye Richardson
Sumit Kumar
Shai Hope
Swastik Chhikara
KKR Full Squad IPL 2024
Shreyas Iyer (C)
Andre Russell
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Anukul Roy
Chetan Sakariya
Dushmantha Chameera
Harshit Rana
Phil Salt
KS Bharat
Manish Pandey
Mitchell Starc
Mujeeb Rahman
Nitish Rana
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Ramandeep Singh
Rinku Singh
Sakib Hussain
Sherfane Rutherford
Sunil Narine
Suyash Sharma
Vaibhav Arora
Varun Chakaravarthy
Venkatesh Iyer
IPL 2024 RR Full List Of Players
Sanju Samson (C)
Jos Buttler
Shimron Hetmyer
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Dhruv Jurel
Riyan Parag
Donovan Ferreira
Kunal Rathore
Ravichandran Ashwin
Kuldeep Sen
Navdeep Saini
Prasidh Krishna
Sandeep Sharma
Trent Boult
Yuzvendra Chahal
Adam Zampa
Avesh Khan
Rovman Powell
Shubham Dubey
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Abid Mushtaq
Nandre Burger
Punjab Kings 2024 Squad
Sam Curran
Harshal Patel
Liam Livingstone
Kagiso Rabada
Shikhar Dhawan (C)
Rilee Rossouw
Jonny Bairstow
Rahul Chahar
Chris Woakes
Arshdeep Singh
Harpreet Brar
Nathan Ellis
Prabhsimran Singh
Rishi Dhawan
Sikandar Raza
Harpreet Singh
Tanay Thyagarajan
Atharva Taide
Ashutosh Sharma
Vidwath Kaverappa
Vishwanath Singh
Shivam Singh
Prince Choudhary
Shashank Singh
Jitesh Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants IPL Squad
KL Rahul (C)
Quinton de Kock
Nicholas Pooran
Ayush Badoni
Kyle Mayers
Marcus Stoinis
Deepak Hooda
Devdutt Padikkal
Ravi Bishnoi
Naveen-ul-Haq
Krunal Pandya
Yudhvir Singh
Prerak Mankad
Yash Thakur
Amit Mishra
Shamar Joseph
Mayank Yadav
Mohsin Khan
K. Gowtham
Shivam Mavi
Arshin Kulkarni
M. Siddharth
Ashton Turner
David Willey
Mohd. Arshad Khan
SRH Full List Of Players IPL 2024
Aiden Markram
Pat Cummins (C)
Abdul Samad
Abhishek Sharma
Marco Jansen
Rahul Tripathi
Washington Sundar
Glenn Phillips
Sanvir Singh
Heinrich Klaasen
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Mayank Agarwal
T. Natarajan
Anmolpreet Singh
Mayank Markande
Upendra Singh Yadav
Umran Malik
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Shahbaz Ahmed
Travis Head
Wanindu Hasaranga
Jaydev Unadkat
Akash Singh
Jhathavedh Subramanyan
(With PTI inputs)