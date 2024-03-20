IPL 2024: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

NDTV ProfitSportsIPL 2024: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
Indian Premier League 2024: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 22.

20 Mar 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Image Source: X/@IPL

IPL 2024: The much-awaited 17th season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin this week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India in February announced the schedule for the first 17 days of the popular T20 league as the dates for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections were not announced.

The election dates were announced last week and the roster for the remaining matches will be out soon.

During the period, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 22.

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2024:

IPL 2024: Dates And Time

The first match of the IPL 2024 will be played on Friday, February 22. The date for the final has not been revealed yet. The afternoon matches will start at 3:30 pm IST while the night matches are scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm IST.

IPL 2024 Schedule

IPL 2024: Teams And Format

The ten teams participating in IPL 2024 are:

  • Chennai Super Kings

  • Mumbai Indians

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Gujarat Titans

  • Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Rajasthan Royals

  • Delhi Capitals

  • Lucknow Super Giants

  • Punjab Kings

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad

As per the format, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five. In the group stage, each team plays 14 games facing the other four sides in their group two times each (home and away basis), four teams in the other group once, and the remaining team two times.

IPL 2024: Venues

Delhi Capitals will play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam. The venues that have been announced so far include:

  • MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali

  • Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur

  • Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

  • Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

  • BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

  • Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

  • Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IPL 2024 Live Telecast Details

IPL 2024 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports channels in India.

IPL 2024 Live Streaming Details

All the matches of the Indian Premier League will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

IPL 2024 Full Squads

RCB Squad IPL 2024

  • Faf du Plessis (C)

  • Virat Kohli

  • Rajat Patidar

  • Tom Curran

  • Lockie Ferguson

  • Glenn Maxwell

  • Anuj Rawat

  • Dinesh Karthik

  • Suyash Prabhudessai

  • Will Jacks

  • Mahipal Lomror

  • Karn Sharma

  • Manoj Bhandage

  • Mayank Dagar

  • Vijaykumar Vyshak

  • Akash Deep

  • Mohammed Siraj

  • Reece Topley

  • Himanshu Sharma

  • Rajan Kumar

  • Cameron Green

  • Alzarri Joseph

  • Yash Dayal

  • Swapnil Singh

  • Saurav Chauhan

CSK Full Squad IPL 2024

  • MS Dhoni (C)

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • Devon Conway

  • Moeen Ali

  • Shivam Dube

  • Ravindra Jadeja

  • Ajinkya Rahane

  • Deepak Chahar

  • Maheesh Theekshana

  • Mukesh Choudhary

  • Mitchell Santner

  • Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  • Simarjeet Singh

  • Matheesha Pathirana

  • Tushar Deshpande

  • Prashant Solanki

  • Shaik Rasheed

  • Nishant Sindhu

  • Ajay Mandal

  • Daryl Mitchell

  • Rachin Ravindra

  • Shardul Thakur

  • Sameer Rizvi

  • Mustafizur Rahman

  • Avanish Rao Aravelly

MI Squad IPL 2024

  • Hardik Pandya (C)

  • Gerald Coetzee

  • Dilshan Madushanka

  • Shreyas Gopal

  • Nuwan Thushara

  • Naman Dhir

  • Anshul Kamboj

  • Mohammad Nabi

  • Shivalik Sharma

  • Rohit Sharma

  • Dewald Brevis

  • Suryakumar Yadav

  • Ishan Kishan

  • N. Tilak Varma

  • Tim David

  • Vishnu Vinod

  • Arjun Tendulkar

  • Shams Mulani

  • Nehal Wadhera

  • Jasprit Bumrah

  • Kumar Kartikeya

  • Piyush Chawla

  • Akash Madhwal

  • Luke Wood

  • Romario Shepherd

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Full List Of Players 

  • Shubman Gill (C)

  • Azmatullah Omarzai

  • Umesh Yadav

  • Shahrukh Khan

  • Sushant Mishra

  • Kartik Tyagi

  • Manav Suthar

  • Spencer Johnson

  • Robin Minz

  • David Miller

  • Matthew Wade

  • Wriddhiman Saha

  • Kane Williamson

  • Abhinav Manohar

  • B. Sai Sudharsan

  • Darshan Nalkande

  • Vijay Shankar

  • Jayant Yadav

  • Rahul Tewatia

  • Mohammed Shami

  • Noor Ahmad

  • Sai Kishore

  • Rashid Khan

  • Joshua Little

  • Mohit Sharma

IPL: Delhi Capitals 2024 Squad

  • Rishabh Pant (C)

  • David Warner

  • Prithvi Shaw

  • Mitchell Marsh

  • Anrich Nortje

  • Ishant Sharma

  • Pravin Dubey

  • Vicky Ostwal

  • Abishek Porel

  • Kuldeep Yadav

  • Axar Patel

  • Jake Fraser-McGurk

  • Lalit Yadav

  • Khaleel Ahmed

  • Yash Dhull

  • Mukesh Kumar

  • Harry Brook

  • Tristan Stubbs

  • Ricky Bhui

  • Kumar Kushagra

  • Rasikh Dar

  • Jhye Richardson

  • Sumit Kumar

  • Shai Hope

  • Swastik Chhikara

KKR Full Squad IPL 2024

  • Shreyas Iyer (C)

  • Andre Russell

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi

  • Anukul Roy

  • Chetan Sakariya

  • Dushmantha Chameera

  • Harshit Rana

  • Phil Salt

  • KS Bharat

  • Manish Pandey

  • Mitchell Starc

  • Mujeeb Rahman

  • Nitish Rana

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  • Ramandeep Singh

  • Rinku Singh

  • Sakib Hussain

  • Sherfane Rutherford

  • Sunil Narine

  • Suyash Sharma

  • Vaibhav Arora

  • Varun Chakaravarthy

  • Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2024 RR Full List Of Players

  • Sanju Samson (C)

  • Jos Buttler

  • Shimron Hetmyer

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal

  • Dhruv Jurel

  • Riyan Parag

  • Donovan Ferreira

  • Kunal Rathore

  • Ravichandran Ashwin

  • Kuldeep Sen

  • Navdeep Saini

  • Prasidh Krishna

  • Sandeep Sharma

  • Trent Boult

  • Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Adam Zampa

  • Avesh Khan

  • Rovman Powell

  • Shubham Dubey

  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore

  • Abid Mushtaq

  • Nandre Burger

Punjab Kings 2024 Squad 

  • Sam Curran

  • Harshal Patel

  • Liam Livingstone

  • Kagiso Rabada

  • Shikhar Dhawan (C)

  • Rilee Rossouw

  • Jonny Bairstow

  • Rahul Chahar

  • Chris Woakes

  • Arshdeep Singh

  • Harpreet Brar

  • Nathan Ellis

  • Prabhsimran Singh

  • Rishi Dhawan

  • Sikandar Raza

  • Harpreet Singh

  • Tanay Thyagarajan

  • Atharva Taide

  • Ashutosh Sharma

  • Vidwath Kaverappa

  • Vishwanath Singh

  • Shivam Singh

  • Prince Choudhary

  • Shashank Singh

  • Jitesh Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants IPL Squad

  • KL Rahul (C)

  • Quinton de Kock

  • Nicholas Pooran

  • Ayush Badoni

  • Kyle Mayers

  • Marcus Stoinis

  • Deepak Hooda

  • Devdutt Padikkal

  • Ravi Bishnoi

  • Naveen-ul-Haq

  • Krunal Pandya

  • Yudhvir Singh

  • Prerak Mankad

  • Yash Thakur

  • Amit Mishra

  • Shamar Joseph

  • Mayank Yadav

  • Mohsin Khan

  • K. Gowtham

  • Shivam Mavi

  • Arshin Kulkarni

  • M. Siddharth

  • Ashton Turner

  • David Willey

  • Mohd. Arshad Khan

SRH Full List Of Players IPL 2024

  • Aiden Markram

  • Pat Cummins (C)

  • Abdul Samad

  • Abhishek Sharma

  • Marco Jansen

  • Rahul Tripathi

  • Washington Sundar

  • Glenn Phillips

  • Sanvir Singh

  • Heinrich Klaasen

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  • Mayank Agarwal

  • T. Natarajan

  • Anmolpreet Singh

  • Mayank Markande

  • Upendra Singh Yadav

  • Umran Malik

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • Shahbaz Ahmed

  • Travis Head

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

  • Jaydev Unadkat

  • Akash Singh

  • Jhathavedh Subramanyan 

(With PTI inputs)

