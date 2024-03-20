IPL 2024: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

IPL 2024: The much-awaited 17th season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin this week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India in February announced the schedule for the first 17 days of the popular T20 league as the dates for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections were not announced.

The election dates were announced last week and the roster for the remaining matches will be out soon.

During the period, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 22.

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2024: