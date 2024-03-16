Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seven-Phase Polls Start On April 19, Results On June 4

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new house has to be constituted before that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party government will seek a third straight term in power. The Indian National Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA is looking to challenge the dominance of the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance.

With over 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country, around 1.5 lakh officials will aid in the conduct of the general elections, Rajiv Kumar, chief election commissioner said.

Nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections, according to the EC. The poll body has also reported that over 2 crore young voters in the age group of 18 to 29 years have been added to voters' list.

Fully committed to providing safety and every district will have a control room with five video feeds being monitored by a senior officer, Kumar said. "We will be ruthless against violence happening anywhere in the country."

Dates for assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh have also been disclosed.