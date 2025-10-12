India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND W vs AUS W Women's ODI World Cup Match On TV And Online?

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will face Australia in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday. The IND-W vs AUS-W match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from 3 p.m. onwards.

A rattled India needs to be tactically flexible and think about adding a sixth bowling option against the reigning champions to steady their wavering Women’s World Cup campaign.

The three-wicket defeat against South Africa on Thursday exposed the limitations of sticking to the five-bowler template in all conditions.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur turned to her part-time off-spin in the absence of a sixth bowler, but once the Proteas targeted the pacers past the 40th over, the home side ran out of ideas.

Australia, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their tournament opener and New Zealand by 89 runs in their last outing. Their 2nd match against Sri Lanka in Colombo was washed out due to rains.