India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND W vs AUS W Women's ODI World Cup Match On TV And Online?

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will face Australia in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday. The IND-W vs AUS-W match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from 3 p.m. onwards.
A rattled India needs to be tactically flexible and think about adding a sixth bowling option against the reigning champions to steady their wavering Women’s World Cup campaign.
The three-wicket defeat against South Africa on Thursday exposed the limitations of sticking to the five-bowler template in all conditions.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur turned to her part-time off-spin in the absence of a sixth bowler, but once the Proteas targeted the pacers past the 40th over, the home side ran out of ideas.
Australia, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their tournament opener and New Zealand by 89 runs in their last outing. Their 2nd match against Sri Lanka in Colombo was washed out due to rains.
'The Confidence Is Very High': Sneh Rana
All-rounder Sneh Rana asserted that the team has shown a lot of character to stick together through a turbulent Women's World Cup journey so far, and said India is ready to give a strong fight to seven-time champions Australia.
"That's the beauty of this team. When things don't go your way, it, obviously, defines the character of everyone. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. But bouncing back together is important," said Rana in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.
"We went back, studied the result (vs SA) and regrouped. It's all about planning how we can improve and how to take the positives from it. Now, we look forward to the next game," she added.
Rana acknowledged the strength of the Australian side, but was confident about her side's ability to give them a run for their money.
"They (Australia) are definitely the strongest competitor. But we are also going with a positive mindset. We have played against them in the past and defeated them. So, the confidence is very high. We have been planning very well. Everyone is clear in their minds about their plan," she said.
'India Will Be A Real Threat': Australia Skipper Healy
The past records give Australia a definite edge over India, but skipper Alyssa Healy termed the hosts a "real threat" in the ongoing Women's World Cup having figured out a working ODI template.
Overall, the Aussies enjoy an overwhelming 48-11 advantage over India in women one-dayers, but Healy is aware that Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is gradually closing the gap.
"I've said it previously that I feel like they've been almost a sleeping giant in the women's game for a long period of time. It's probably since the WPL has come into play that they've realised the depth they've got," Healy said in the pre-match press conference.
"They've figured out a style of play that they want to use, especially in this format. They're really sticking to that, which I think has been really impressive to see. Look at them in their home conditions, they're obviously going to play really well and be a real threat," she added.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast: Where To Watch India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's Cricket Team Live
The 13th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Australi will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming Details
Cricket fans in India can tune in to the JioHotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Women's World Cup match.
IND-W vs AUS-W World Cup Match: India's Playing XI (Probable)
Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.
IND-W vs AUS-W World Cup Match: Australia's Playing XI (Probable)
Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.
