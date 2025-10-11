IND W vs AUS W Preview: India Eye Sixth Bowling Option, Lift-Up In Top-Order Batting Against Australia

So, India might just like to keep the off-spinners with them as they can take the ball away from left-handers. India can bring in pacer Arundhati Reddy, possibly for Amanjot, but that again will rob them of some late-order batting solidity which has helped them more than once in this event, India can also ponder over replacing Harleen Deol with Yadav but that will result in the erosion of considerable strength from an already malfunctioning top-order.