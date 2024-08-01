India At Paris Olympics Day 6: Shooting, Badminton And Boxing In Focus
Indian badminton players Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will compete against each other in the men's singles badminton round of 16.
India will hope to add another medal to its kitty on Day 6 at the Paris Olympics 2024 as shooter Swapnil Kusale will be competing in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final.
The badminton contingent will be in the spotlight. The duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to seal a place in the semi final. Shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will compete in the round of 16.
Bozer Nikhat Zareen will also aim for a quarter-final spot as she will participate in the women's boxing Round of 16 category.
Day 5: Quick Recap
On Day 5, boxing, badminton, and shooting players went closer to getting a medal. Lovlina Borgohain won her pre-quarter bout in the Women’s 75 KG category and is just one win away from becoming the first Indian boxer to win two Olympic medals.
Sreeja Akula registered a hard-fought win against Singapore’s Jian Zeng and joined Manika Batra in being the only Indians to have reached Round 16 in singles Table Tennis at the Olympics. But during their Round 16 matches, both the stars lost to their opponents.
In the 50 m Rifle 3P Men's Qualification round, Swapnil Kusale finished 7th with a total score of 590 and he qualified for the men’s finals. Shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy registered dominant wins and they both qualified for the next round of women’s and men’s singles matches, respectively.
What Day 6 Holds For India?
Badminton
Another action-filled day for Indian badminton players as Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy go against each other in the men's singles badminton round of 16 at 5:40 p.m.
At around 4:30 p.m., Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia for the men's doubles quarterfinals. Later in the evening, PV Sidhu will have a match in the women's singles category at pre-quarters.
Shooting
Swapnil Kusale will be competing in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final at around 1 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m., Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will feature in the category of 50m Rifle 3 Positions—Women’s Qualification.
Hockey
The Indian hockey team is all set to face Belgium at 1:30 p.m. After wins against New Zealand and Ireland, and a draw against Argentina, India will again look up to captain Harmanpreet Singh to deliver.
Athletics
Athletes Akshdeep, Vikash and Paramjeet Singh will be representing India in the men's 20km race walk final at 11 a.m. Priyanka Goswami will compete in the women’s 20km race walk at 12:50 p.m.
Boxing
Nikhat Zareen will compete in the women's boxing Round of 16 category against Chinese boxer Wu Yu at around 2:30 p.m. She will look to inch a step closer to the final leg of the discipline.