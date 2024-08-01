India At Paris Olympics Day 6: Shooting, Badminton And Boxing In Focus

India will hope to add another medal to its kitty on Day 6 at the Paris Olympics 2024 as shooter Swapnil Kusale will be competing in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final.

The badminton contingent will be in the spotlight. The duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to seal a place in the semi final. Shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will compete in the round of 16.

Bozer Nikhat Zareen will also aim for a quarter-final spot as she will participate in the women's boxing Round of 16 category.