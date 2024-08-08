India At Paris Olympics Day 13: Neeraj Chopra Aims For Historic Second Gold

Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will look to win the gold again in the men's javelin throw on Day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday in a bid to become the first Indian athlete to win the yellow metal twice in an individual event.

The Indian men's hockey team will also aim to repeat the Tokyo 2020 feat as they face Spain in the bronze medal match. Wrestlers and golfers will also be in the spotlight.