India At Paris Olympics Day 13: Neeraj Chopra Aims For Historic Second Gold
The Indian men's hockey team will also be aiming to repeat the Tokyo 2020 feat.
Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will look to win the gold again in the men's javelin throw on Day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday in a bid to become the first Indian athlete to win the yellow metal twice in an individual event.
The Indian men's hockey team will also aim to repeat the Tokyo 2020 feat as they face Spain in the bronze medal match. Wrestlers and golfers will also be in the spotlight.
Day 12: Recap
Wednesday was a day of big heartbreak as wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women's freestyle 50kg final for being overweight, ending her hopes of an Olympic medal.
Mirabai Chanu, who opened India's tally at Tokyo 2020, finished fourth position in the women's 49 kg category in weightlifting after lifting a total of 199 kg, just one kg behind the bronze medal winner.
Wrestler Antim Panghal lost 0-10 against a Turkish opponent. The Indian women's table tennis team also went down against Germany in the quarter-final match. It was a poor day for India in athletics also.
India's Schedule for Day 13
Athletics
Chopra is seeking to win gold in the men's javelin throw for the second consecutive time. The event starts at 11:55 p.m.
Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will be competing in the women's 100m hurdles repechage round at 2:05 p.m.
Hockey
The Indian men’s hockey team will face off against Spain in the bronze-medal match at 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
The hopes to get medals from wrestling rest on Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik now.
Sehrawat will be making his debut in the Olympics in the round of 16 of the men's freestyle 57 kg. Malik will compete in the women's freestyle 57kg round of 16.
Golf
Golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok will compete in the women's individual stroke play round 2. The match will be starting at 12:30 p.m.