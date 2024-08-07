India At Paris Olympics Day 12: All Eyes On Vinesh Phogat's Gold Quest

On the 11th day of the Paris 2024, Neeraj Chopra's best throw of 89.34 m gave India hope of another gold medal as he booked his place in the finals of the men's javelin throw event.

Phogat scripted history as she became the first Indian female wrestler to make it to the gold medal match at the Olympics, guaranteeing the country at least a silver.

The Indian men's hockey team were defeated 2-3 by Germany in the semi-final. It broke the dream of a first hockey gold since Moscow 1980. India will now try to repeat their feat of winning a bronze medal like in Tokyo 2020.