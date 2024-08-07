India At Paris Olympics Day 12: All Eyes On Vinesh Phogat's Gold Quest
There are four medal matches where India will be in contention, including Mirabai Chanu and Avinash Sable.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will look to win a historic gold medal, while steeplechase runner Avinash Sable and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu are also eyeing medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday.
The Indian women's table tennis team, golfer Aditi Ashok and wrestler Antim Panghal will also be in focus among the Indian athletes that will take part on Day 12.
Day 11: Recap
On the 11th day of the Paris 2024, Neeraj Chopra's best throw of 89.34 m gave India hope of another gold medal as he booked his place in the finals of the men's javelin throw event.
Phogat scripted history as she became the first Indian female wrestler to make it to the gold medal match at the Olympics, guaranteeing the country at least a silver.
The Indian men's hockey team were defeated 2-3 by Germany in the semi-final. It broke the dream of a first hockey gold since Moscow 1980. India will now try to repeat their feat of winning a bronze medal like in Tokyo 2020.
Paris Olympics 2024: India's Schedule For Day 12
Athletics
Runner Avinash Sable reached his first Olympic final by finishing fifth in the men's 3,000m steeplechase final. His event is scheduled to be held at 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Suraj Panwar and Priyanka will also be in action in the marathon race walk mixed-relay final that will start at 11 a.m.
Sarvesh Kushare (men's high jump); and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida and Praveen Chithravel (men's triple jump) will have qualification rounds in their respective events.
Jyothi Yarraji's will take part in round 1 of women's 100m hurdles, while Annu Rani will be in women's javelin throw qualification group A.
Wrestling
Phogat will face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt from the USA in the final of the women's freestyle 50kg event late in the night.
Wrestler Antim Panghal will start her campaign with a bout against Turkiye's Zeynep Yetgil in the women’s freestyle 53kg category.
Weightlifting
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won silver in Tokyo 2020, will be take part in the women's 49kg weightlifting at 11 p.m.
Table Tennis
After a stunning 3-2 win against Romania, the Indian women's team of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath take on Germany in the quarter-final at 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will compete in the women's individual stroke play round 1. The match will be start at 12:30 p.m.