Paris 2024 Olympics: India Lose To Germany In Hockey Semi-Final, To Fight For Bronze

07 Aug 2024, 12:23 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Abhishek, center, competes for the ball with Germany's Teo Hinrichs, left, during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. (Source: AP/PTI)</p></div>
India's Abhishek, center, competes for the ball with Germany's Teo Hinrichs, left, during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. (Source: AP/PTI)

The Indian men's hockey team lost to reigning world champions Germany 2-3 in the semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday night and will now fight for a bronze medal for a second consecutive time.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh gave India the early lead via a penalty corner, but Germany came back from behind to score two goals. Sukhjeet Singh made it 2-2 for India in the 36th minute from a penalty corner. Germany scored the third goal in the 54th minute.

India will now face Spain in the bronze-medal match, which is scheduled to be played at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. In Tokyo 2020, India had defeated Germany in the bronze-medal match.

Currently, India is at the 60th place in the medal tally with three bronze.

