Paris 2024 Olympics: India Lose To Germany In Hockey Semi-Final, To Fight For Bronze

The Indian men's hockey team lost to reigning world champions Germany 2-3 in the semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday night and will now fight for a bronze medal for a second consecutive time.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh gave India the early lead via a penalty corner, but Germany came back from behind to score two goals. Sukhjeet Singh made it 2-2 for India in the 36th minute from a penalty corner. Germany scored the third goal in the 54th minute.

India will now face Spain in the bronze-medal match, which is scheduled to be played at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. In Tokyo 2020, India had defeated Germany in the bronze-medal match.

Currently, India is at the 60th place in the medal tally with three bronze.