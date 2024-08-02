India At Paris Olympics Day 7: Lakshya Sen, Manu Bhaker Take Centre Stage
Day 7 of the games will also see the Indian hockey team face off against Australia.
Archery and judo are the two sports where India may be in contention for a medal on the seventh day of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday. Shooter Manu Bhaker will look to continue her dream run as she takes part in another qualification event, while Lakshya Sen is aiming for a spot in the men's badminton semi final.
Starting with golf at 12:30 p.m., the events are tightly scheduled till 11:40 p.m., ending with the men's shot-put qualification in athletics.
Day 6 Recap
Thursday was a mixed one for the Indian contingent. India clinched its third bronze medal from the shooting discipline as Swapnil Kusale came third in the men's 50m rifle three positions.
But medal hopefuls Nikhat Zareen, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced defeat in their respective events.
In men's singles, Lakshya Sen outclassed HS Prannoy in an all-Indian clash to reach the quarter finals. The Indian men's hockey team suffered their first defeat in the group stage after they lost against Belgium.
Here's India's Schedule For Day 7
Shooting
Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will take part in the 25m pistol women's qualification precision at 12:30 p.m. After winning two medals for India, Manu Bhaker is set for the historic third medal in Paris itself.
Badminton
Star shuttler Lakshya Sen will be against Chinese shuttler Chou Tien Chen in the men's singles quarterfinals not before 9:05 p.m. He had advanced into the quarter finals after defeating India's HS Prannoy.
Hockey
After suffering their first defeat at Paris 2024 against Belgium, the Indian hockey team will try to get their winning streak back against Australia. The match is scheduled at 4:45 p.m.
Archery
Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat will face off against Indonesian archers Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu in the mixed team 1/8 elimination round at 1.19 p.m.
Judo
At 1.30 p.m., India's Tulika Maan will go against Cuba's Idalys Ortiz in judo in the women's 78 kg elimination Round of 32.
Athletics
At 9:40 p.m., Parul Chaudhary and Ankita will be participating in the women's 5,000m Round 1. In men's shot-put qualification, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be competing at 11:40 p.m.