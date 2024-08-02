India At Paris Olympics Day 7: Lakshya Sen, Manu Bhaker Take Centre Stage

Archery and judo are the two sports where India may be in contention for a medal on the seventh day of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday. Shooter Manu Bhaker will look to continue her dream run as she takes part in another qualification event, while Lakshya Sen is aiming for a spot in the men's badminton semi final.

Starting with golf at 12:30 p.m., the events are tightly scheduled till 11:40 p.m., ending with the men's shot-put qualification in athletics.