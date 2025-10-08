ICC ⁠Women's World Cup 2025: [Updated] Points Table After England Vs Bangladesh Match

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is now in full swing, with eight matches already completed. In the most recent contest, England secured a hard-fought six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Guwahati on October 7.

Captain Heather Knight led from the front, guiding her team to their second win of the tournament. For Bangladesh, the loss marked their first defeat in this edition of the World Cup.

The result has significant implications in the points table, as teams jostle for positions ahead of the semi-finals. England’s win consolidates their strong start, while Bangladesh will look to bounce back in their upcoming matches. Fans and analysts alike are keeping a close eye on standings, net run rates and the battle for the top four spots, which will determine which teams advance to the knockout stage.

Let’s take a look at the current points table after the first eight matches of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.