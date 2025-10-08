ICC Women's World Cup 2025: [Updated] Points Table After England Vs Bangladesh Match
India and England have started the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 strongly, winning both their opening matches.
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is now in full swing, with eight matches already completed. In the most recent contest, England secured a hard-fought six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Guwahati on October 7.
Captain Heather Knight led from the front, guiding her team to their second win of the tournament. For Bangladesh, the loss marked their first defeat in this edition of the World Cup.
The result has significant implications in the points table, as teams jostle for positions ahead of the semi-finals. England’s win consolidates their strong start, while Bangladesh will look to bounce back in their upcoming matches. Fans and analysts alike are keeping a close eye on standings, net run rates and the battle for the top four spots, which will determine which teams advance to the knockout stage.
Let’s take a look at the current points table after the first eight matches of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.
ALSO READ
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming Details, Preview Of Match 9 Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
ICC Women’s World Cup Standings After England Vs Bangladesh Match
The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.
Australia Face Pakistan Today
In Match 9 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Australia will take on Pakistan in Colombo today (October 8). Australia will be looking to regain their winning momentum after their previous encounter against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to bad weather. Pakistan, on the other hand, are yet to record a victory against Australia in women’s international cricket across all formats.
If that record holds, their ODI World Cup campaign could face serious challenges, especially following defeats to Bangladesh and India in their opening matches. Pakistan have never come close to beating Australia in 16 previous ODIs, with their closest contests dating back to 2014, where they lost by 37 runs and four wickets, underscoring the difficult task ahead.
ALSO READ
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming Details, Preview Of Match 9 Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Upcoming Fixtures
The next three matches for each team in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 are as follows:
England will face Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India.
India is scheduled to play against South Africa, Australia and England.
Australia will take on Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.
Bangladesh will meet New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.
South Africa will play India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka’s matches are against England, New Zealand and South Africa.
New Zealand will face Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Pakistan will play against Australia, England and New Zealand.