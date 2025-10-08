Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming Details, Preview Of Match 9 Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Australia's sublime form has stood in contrast to the performances of other teams in the global showpiece event, with the Alyssa Healy-led side being the only one so far to score a 300-plus total. Another big score could be in the offing against a weak Pakistan side that has looked clueless against Bangladesh and India in the two previous matches.

Backed by the pace of Annabel Sutherland and spin of Sophie Molineux, who has shaped up well for the slow sub-continent wickets, Australia will take the match against Pakistan to further streamline their strategy before taking on tougher teams like England, India and South Africa in the competition.

The lack of depth in batting and absence of quality middle-order batters have seen Pakistan manage two 100-plus scores so far in the tournament, with stalwarts like Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana and Muneeba Ali struggling. Their bowling, led by skipper Sana and Diana Baig, too struggled for line and length against Bangladesh, giving away 18 runs in extras, though they gave an improved performance against arch-foes India with Baig taking a four-for.

It's unlikely that Pakistan's familiarity with the conditions (since they have played both their World Cup matches at the Premadasa Stadium) is going to matter a lot given Australia's balance and experience.