Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming Details, Preview Of Match 9 Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Australia's near-flawless start to the campaign will make them firm favourites against a Pakistan side still searching for a settled look when the two mismatched teams face off on Wednesday.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia will be aiming to regain their winning momentum when they face Pakistan in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8. Their previous clash against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to bad weather. Meanwhile, Pakistan are yet to claim a victory against Australia in women’s international cricket across formats. If that record continues on Wednesday, their ODI World Cup campaign could face significant challenges, particularly after defeats to Bangladesh and India in their opening matches.
Pakistan have in fact never even come close to beating Australia in 16 previous ODIs. Their closest contests came in 2014, with losses by 37 runs and four wickets, highlighting the tough task that awaits them.
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women: Live Telecast
The Australia vs Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, allowing viewers across India to catch every moment of the action on television. The match begins at 3 pm, IST.
Australia Women Vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming
For those who prefer online streaming, the Australia vs Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash will be available live on the JioHotstar app and website, providing fans the flexibility to watch the match on their smartphones, tablets or computers.
Pakistan’s Struggles
Pakistan’s recent record against Australia highlights the challenge they face. In a three-match series in 2023, they suffered an eight-wicket loss, a 10-wicket loss and a 101-run defeat. Also, Pakistan’s 16 consecutive losses to Australia make the Aussies their toughest opponents. Since the last Women’s World Cup, Pakistan have played 34 ODIs, winning 13 and losing 18.
Australia’s Dominance
Australia, meanwhile, remain a formidable side. They won comfortably against New Zealand in their opening match of the women’s ODI World Cup 2025, while their second game against Sri Lanka was washed out. Since the last World Cup, Australia have played 32 ODIs, winning 27 and losing only four.
Australia Vs Pakistan Preview: Match 9 Of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
Australia's sublime form has stood in contrast to the performances of other teams in the global showpiece event, with the Alyssa Healy-led side being the only one so far to score a 300-plus total. Another big score could be in the offing against a weak Pakistan side that has looked clueless against Bangladesh and India in the two previous matches.
Backed by the pace of Annabel Sutherland and spin of Sophie Molineux, who has shaped up well for the slow sub-continent wickets, Australia will take the match against Pakistan to further streamline their strategy before taking on tougher teams like England, India and South Africa in the competition.
The lack of depth in batting and absence of quality middle-order batters have seen Pakistan manage two 100-plus scores so far in the tournament, with stalwarts like Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana and Muneeba Ali struggling. Their bowling, led by skipper Sana and Diana Baig, too struggled for line and length against Bangladesh, giving away 18 runs in extras, though they gave an improved performance against arch-foes India with Baig taking a four-for.
It's unlikely that Pakistan's familiarity with the conditions (since they have played both their World Cup matches at the Premadasa Stadium) is going to matter a lot given Australia's balance and experience.
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Vs Pakistan Squads
Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar
- inputs from PTI