ICC Men's Test Team Of The Year 2023: Pat Cummins Led Team Features These Players From Indian Cricket Team

ICC Awards 2023: The Men's Test Team of the Year predominantly features five players from the WTC 23 Champions Australia.

WTC Finalists - India also has two players who feature in the ICC's Test Team of the Year.

These seven players are joined by two players from the England Cricket team and one each from Sri Lanka and New Zealand Cricket team, which make up the 11 players of the Men's Test Team of the Year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, January 21, announced that the winners of the ICC Awards 2023 will be revealed in a phased manner, starting with the five Teams of the Year awards on Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, ICC also announced the 2023 ODI Team of the Year. Rohit Sharma was named captain of the ODI side which also featured five other players from the Indian Cricket team - Gill, Kohli, Siraj, Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

A day ago, ICC announced the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year and ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2023. The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023 included four players from the Indian cricket team - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Suryakumar Yadav was also adjudged as the captain of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023.