ICC Releases Men's ODI Team Of The Year 2023: These 6 Indian Players Feature In The Team
Players from the 2023 ODI World Cup feature in strong numbers in ICC's ODI Team of the Year 2023.
ICC Awards 2023: The Men's ODI Team of the Year predominantly features eight players from the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
Six players from the Indian Cricket team and two players from the Australian Cricket team find themselves in the ICC's ODI team of the year.
These eight players are joined by two players from the South African Cricket team and one from the New Zealand Cricket team, which make up the 11 players of the Men's ODI Team of the Year.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, January 21, announced that the winners of the ICC Awards 2023 will be revealed in a phased manner, starting with the five Teams of the Year awards on Monday and Tuesday.
A day ago, ICC announced the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year and ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2023. The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023 included four players from the Indian cricket team - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.
Suryakumar Yadav was also adjudged as the captain of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023.
ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2023
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
Stats of 6 Indian players that feature in the ICC ODI Team Of The Year 2023
Rohit Sharma
The Indian skipper was adjudged the captain of the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2023 on the back of a dominating ODI World Cup which saw India win all but one out of the 11 games.
On the batting front, he was also the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament. He scored 597 runs at an average of 54.27. Sharma was also the third-highest run scorer in 2023 with 1255 runs against his name, with an average of 52.29.
Shubman Gill
The Indian opener had a fantastic 2023 and was the highest run-scorer, scoring 1584 runs in 29 ODI matches at an average of 63.36 which also included a double hundred (208 runs) he scored off just 149 deliveries against New Zealand in Hyderabad.
Virat Kohli
India's batting stalwart had a remarkable 2023 in which he was the leading run-scorer of the ICC ODI World Cup. Kohli went on to score 765 runs in 11 matches at an average close to 100 which led to him being adjudged as the Player of the tournament. He was also the second-highest run-scorer in the year 2023 after having scored 1377 runs at an average of 72.47.
Mohammed Siraj
India's leading pace spearhead in 2023 amassed a total of 44 wickets in 25 ODI matches he played. Siraj was the second-highest ODI wicket-taker of the year which included career-best figures of 6/21 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.
Kuldeep Yadav
The left-arm wrist spinner ended the year 2023 on a high note by becoming the leading wicket-taker with 49 wickets against his name. In the ODI World Cup which concluded in November 2023, Kuldeep grabbed 15 wickets in 11 matches.
Mohammed Shami
Shami had an astounding World Cup campaign which saw him pick up 24 wickets in 7 matches he played, which included three 5-wicket hauls. He was the leading wicket-taker of the World Cup 2023 tournament which included his mesmerising spell against the New Zealanders in the semi-finals where he finished with a spell of 7/57 which was also the best figure for an India Men's player in ODI history. Shami was also the third-highest wicket taker in the year 2023 with 43 wickets against his name.