ICC Releases Men's ODI Team Of The Year 2023: These 6 Indian Players Feature In The Team

ICC Awards 2023: The Men's ODI Team of the Year predominantly features eight players from the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Six players from the Indian Cricket team and two players from the Australian Cricket team find themselves in the ICC's ODI team of the year.

These eight players are joined by two players from the South African Cricket team and one from the New Zealand Cricket team, which make up the 11 players of the Men's ODI Team of the Year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, January 21, announced that the winners of the ICC Awards 2023 will be revealed in a phased manner, starting with the five Teams of the Year awards on Monday and Tuesday.

A day ago, ICC announced the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year and ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2023. The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023 included four players from the Indian cricket team - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Suryakumar Yadav was also adjudged as the captain of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023.