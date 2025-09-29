How To Watch The ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Check Broadcasters, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

The International Cricket Council has announced an advanced set of global broadcasters and digital streaming partners for the Women's World Cup 2025. Cricket fans can tune in and enjoy the live broadcast as well as streaming of the much-anticipated 50-over carnival across the world.

Eight teams – defending champions Australia, co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan, South Africa, England, New Zealand and Bangladesh – will be battling hard for the World Cup silverware from September 30 to November 2.

Apart from packed stands across venues in Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, Indore and Colombo, the quadrennial event is expected to attract huge television and streaming viewership for all 31 matches, including the three marquee knock-out games.

The matches will be played across five venues:

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Holkar Stadium, Indore

ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

To cater to a wider audience, the ICC has brought on board leading broadcasters from India and the rest of the globe to provide fans with high-quality coverage.