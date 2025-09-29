How To Watch The ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Check Broadcasters, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details
List of television broadcasters and live streaming partners announced by the International Cricket Council for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
The International Cricket Council has announced an advanced set of global broadcasters and digital streaming partners for the Women's World Cup 2025. Cricket fans can tune in and enjoy the live broadcast as well as streaming of the much-anticipated 50-over carnival across the world.
Eight teams – defending champions Australia, co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan, South Africa, England, New Zealand and Bangladesh – will be battling hard for the World Cup silverware from September 30 to November 2.
Apart from packed stands across venues in Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, Indore and Colombo, the quadrennial event is expected to attract huge television and streaming viewership for all 31 matches, including the three marquee knock-out games.
The matches will be played across five venues:
DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
ACA Stadium, Guwahati
Holkar Stadium, Indore
ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
To cater to a wider audience, the ICC has brought on board leading broadcasters from India and the rest of the globe to provide fans with high-quality coverage.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Broadcast And Live Streaming In India
In India, main broadcasters Star Sports Network will telecast the Women's World Cup on television, while its digital app and website JioHotstar will be providing the live streaming services.
All games will be available in English, with additional coverage for India's matches and the knockouts in regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Official Broadcasters
Fans based in the United Kingdom can tune in for the matches on Sky Sports Cricket. Sky will also broadcast the event on its linear and digital platforms in New Zealand.
In Australia, Prime Video will show all matches live and exclusively. Fans Down Under can tune in by simply signing up on their Amazon account.
The Star Sports India linear TV feed coverage will also be available in neighbouring countries Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan via JioStar’s distribution partners. In Sri Lanka, Maharaja TV's channel TV1 and website www.sirasatv.lk will be providing the TV broadcast and streaming services.