BCCI's Cash Reward Of Rs 51 Crore For ICC Women's WC Champions Far Lower Than Men's T20 WC Winning Team's

This puts into the spotlight the recent comments from BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who confirmed the prize money in the first place.

"Earlier, the prize money was $2.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. All these steps have greatly promoted women's cricket. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crores for the entire team- players, coaches, and support staff," he told ANI.

\While it must be noted that the prize money handed by the BCCI serves in addition to the prize money that will be offered by the ICC to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for winning the World Cup.

This amount stands at around Rs 39 crore. That means the women's team could be set for a total payout amounting to Rs 90 crore, from the BCCI and ICC combined.

However, this still falls well short of the Rs 125 crore cash prize BCCI alone paid to the Indian men's cricket team in 2024.

To put things into perspective, the BCCI had reportedly awarded Rs 2 crore to each member of the 15-man squad, with additional payout to coaches and support staff. The final amount reached Rs 39 crore - just Rs 12 crore short of the Rs 51 crore payout to the women's team - made 14 years ago.