BCCI's Cash Reward Of Rs 51 Crore For ICC Women's WC Champions Far Lower Than Men's T20 WC Winning Team's
BCCI's prize money to the Women's Cricket Team is less than half of the payout that was made for their male counterparts.
BCCI, through Secretary Devajit Saikia, has announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore to the entire contingent of the Indian Women's cricket team following their triumph at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.
But this figure stands in stark contrast to the Rs 125 crore cash prize that was offered to the Men's Cricket Team in 2024 after they won the ICC T-20 World Cup.
BCCI's prize money to the Women's Cricket Team is less than half of the payout that was made for their male counterparts.
I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Menâs T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and supportâ¦ pic.twitter.com/KINRLSexsD— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 30, 2024
This puts into the spotlight the recent comments from BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who confirmed the prize money in the first place.
"Earlier, the prize money was $2.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. All these steps have greatly promoted women's cricket. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crores for the entire team- players, coaches, and support staff," he told ANI.
\While it must be noted that the prize money handed by the BCCI serves in addition to the prize money that will be offered by the ICC to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for winning the World Cup.
This amount stands at around Rs 39 crore. That means the women's team could be set for a total payout amounting to Rs 90 crore, from the BCCI and ICC combined.
However, this still falls well short of the Rs 125 crore cash prize BCCI alone paid to the Indian men's cricket team in 2024.
To put things into perspective, the BCCI had reportedly awarded Rs 2 crore to each member of the 15-man squad, with additional payout to coaches and support staff. The final amount reached Rs 39 crore - just Rs 12 crore short of the Rs 51 crore payout to the women's team - made 14 years ago.