BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For ICC Women's World Cup Winning Team India

Following India's historic triumph in the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a Rs 51 crore cash reward for the Women in Blue.

The historic win at the DY Patil Stadium over South Africa ended decades of near misses, including heartbreaking losses in the 2005 and 2017 finals, making the Indian Women's team the champion of the world for the first time ever.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced the prize money. Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, "BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crores for the entire team- players, coaches, and support staff."