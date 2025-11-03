BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For ICC Women's World Cup Winning Team India
This is in addition to Rs 40 crore prize money offered by the International Cricket Council to the winning team of the World Cup.
Following India's historic triumph in the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a Rs 51 crore cash reward for the Women in Blue.
The historic win at the DY Patil Stadium over South Africa ended decades of near misses, including heartbreaking losses in the 2005 and 2017 finals, making the Indian Women's team the champion of the world for the first time ever.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced the prize money. Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, "BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crores for the entire team- players, coaches, and support staff."
"In 1983, Kapil Dev brought about a new era and encouragement in cricket by making India win the World Cup. The same excitement and encouragement have been introduced by the women today," he added.
A prize money of Rs 51 crore is likely to get distributed across the team, coaches and support staff. Interestingly, though, it is almost half of what the Men's team earned last year for winning the T20 World Cup.
This is in addition to roughly Rs 40 crore prize money offered by the International Cricket Council to the winning team of the World Cup.
ALSO READ
BCCI's Cash Reward Of Rs 51 Crore For ICC Women's WC Champions Far Lower Than Men's T20 WC Winning Team's
India defeated South Africa in the World Cup final by 52 runs, with Shafali Verma emerging as Player of the Match for his blistering innings and a useful spell of bowling.
Deepti Sharma was awarded the Player of the Tournament after finishing with 215 runs and 22 wickets in the competition, notably scoring a half-century and picking up a crucial five-wicket haul in the final to help India beat South Africa by 52 runs.
Saikia noted the broader implications of India's win, stating that "women's cricket already reached its next level when our team defeated Australia in the semifinals." He credited recent administrative changes for promoting the women's game, including pay parity and a significant increase in ICC prize money.