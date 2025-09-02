BCCI Invites Sponsor Bid For Indian Cricket Team After Split With Dream11
BCCI HAS issued an 'Invitation for Expression of Interest' for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday invited bids for sponsorship bids for the Indian cricket team, days after terminating the contract with fantasy sports platform Dream11.
The board issued an 'Invitation for Expression of Interest' for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids.
"The IEOI will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," a notice said. The last date to purchase the IEOI is Sept. 12 and documents must be submitted by Sept. 16.
BCCI-Dream11 Split
Last month, Dream11 officially terminated their sponsorship agreement with BCCI in the wake of the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans real-money gaming across the country.
Confirming the development, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI , “BCCI and Dream11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future."
Dream11, which held a $44 million (Rs 358 crore) title sponsorship contract with the Indian cricket team for the 2023–2026 cycle, had earlier informed the BCCI that it can no longer continue the partnership due to the financial impact of the bill.
The legislation, passed by both Houses of Parliament, prohibits any form of real-money online gaming and associated advertising, effectively dismantling the core revenue model of fantasy sports firms
The legislation also prohibits advertising or endorsements of platforms facilitating online games that involve monetary transactions. It proposes to bar banks, as well as non-banking financial bodies, from facilitating any transaction involving online money games.