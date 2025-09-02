BCCI Invites Sponsor Bid For Indian Cricket Team After Split With Dream11

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday invited bids for sponsorship bids for the Indian cricket team, days after terminating the contract with fantasy sports platform Dream11.

The board issued an 'Invitation for Expression of Interest' for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids.

"The IEOI will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," a notice said. The last date to purchase the IEOI is Sept. 12 and documents must be submitted by Sept. 16.