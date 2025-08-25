BCCI And Dream11 End Sponsorship Deal Following Online Gaming Legislation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and fantasy sports platform Dream11 have officially terminated their sponsorship agreement in the wake of the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans real-money gaming across the country.

Confirming the development, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI , “BCCI and Dream11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future”

Dream11, which held a $44 million (Rs 358 crore) title sponsorship contract with the Indian cricket team for the 2023–2026 cycle, had earlier informed the BCCI that it can no longer continue the partnership due to the financial impact of the bill. The legislation, passed by both Houses of Parliament, prohibits any form of real-money online gaming and associated advertising, effectively dismantling the core revenue model of fantasy sports firms