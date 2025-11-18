Abu Dhabi T10 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, UK, USA And Other Countries
Abu Dhabi T10 2025 kicks off with a double header on Tuesday. Quetta Qavalry will face Northern Warriors in the first game while Deccan Gladiators will take on UAE Bulls in the second match.
Cricket fans around the globe are set to witness another exciting edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, starting from Tuesday, Nov. 18. A total of 32 exciting 10-over contests will be played by eight star-studded sides: Vista Riders, Royal Champs, Quetta Qavalry, Northern Warriors, Delhi Bulls, Deccan Gladiators, Aspin Stallions and Ajman Titans.
The competition kicks off with an exciting clash between Quetta Qavalry and Northern Warriors. While the Quetta side boasts of players like Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir and Sikandar Raza, the Warriors feature cricketers of the calibre of Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro and Azmatullah Omarzai in their ranks.
Abu Dhabi T10 2025: Format
The ninth edition of the tournament will retain its traditional format, with all eight sides taking on each other once during the league stage before the top 4 sides on the points table qualify for an IPL-style play-offs round.
The top 2 sides will be contesting Qualifier 1 to determine the first finalist, whereas the third-placed and fourth-placed teams will play out a direct Eliminator. The team losing Qualifier 1 will be taking on the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.
Abu Dhabi T10 2025: Schedule (IST)
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Full Squads
Deccan Gladiators Squad Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025
Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Tariq, Ibrar Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Lahiru Kumara, Jordan Thompson, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Jake Ball, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ajay Kumar, Ali Raza, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Laurie Evans, Mark Chapman
Quetta Qavalry Squad Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025
Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Sikandar Raza, Andries Gous, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Waseem, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, George Scrimshaw, Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Ghaffar, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Arafat Minhas, Umar Lohya, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer
Royal Champs Squad Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025
Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams, Niroshan Dickwella, Rahul Chopra, Mohammad Shehzad, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Dawson, Brandon McMullen, Isuru Udana, Quentin Sampson, Haider Razzaq, Zahid Ali, Kelvin Pitman, Vishen Halambage, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Aaron Jones
Ajman Titans Squad Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025
Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Piyush Chawla, Will Smeed, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Lawrence, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Chris Green, Akif Javed, Zaman Khan, Aneurin Donald, Haider Ali, Wasim Akram, Luc Benkenstein, Tom Aspinwall, Joe Clarke, Asif Khan
Aspin Stallions Squad Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025
Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Binura Fernando, Zohair Iqbal, Sherfane Rutherford, Saif Hassan, Ryan Burl, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ali Khan, Ben Cutting, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Hurst, Monank Patel, Harshit Seth
Delhi Bulls Squad Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025
Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Salman Irshad, Muhammad Rohid, Blessing Muzarabani, James Vince, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, Mir Hamza, James Coles, Junaid Siddique, Farhan Khan, Brian Bennett, Arab Gul, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Northern Warriors Squad Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025
Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Shahnawaz Dahani, Dinesh Chandimal, Hazratullah Zazai, Asitha Fernando, Sagar Kalyan, Yayin Kiran Rai, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kadeem Alleyne
Vista Riders Squad Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025
Faf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, S Sreesanth, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Unmukt Chand, Harshit Kaushik, Andrew Tye, Ben McDermott, Dilshan Madushanka, Nahid Rana, Angelo Perera, Sean Dickson, Ansh Tandon, CP Rizwan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ackeem Auguste, Murali Vijay, Sharafuddin Ashraf
Abu Dhabi T10 2025: Live Streaming Details
Cricket lovers will surely love the thrill-a-minute vibe of the Abu Dhabi T10, with digital live streaming of the tournament across many countries.
How To Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League In India?
In India, the tournament will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and will also be livestreamed via the Fancode app and website.
Abu Dhabi T10 League: List Of Streaming Platforms
Below are the platforms where cricket fans can watch the livestreaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League across different countries:
Afghanistan: Ariana TV
Pakistan: A Sports, ARY ZAP
USA & Canada: Willow TV
UK and Ireland: Sky Sports
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Cricbuzz