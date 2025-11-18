Abu Dhabi T10 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, UK, USA And Other Countries

Cricket fans around the globe are set to witness another exciting edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, starting from Tuesday, Nov. 18. A total of 32 exciting 10-over contests will be played by eight star-studded sides: Vista Riders, Royal Champs, Quetta Qavalry, Northern Warriors, Delhi Bulls, Deccan Gladiators, Aspin Stallions and Ajman Titans.

The competition kicks off with an exciting clash between Quetta Qavalry and Northern Warriors. While the Quetta side boasts of players like Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir and Sikandar Raza, the Warriors feature cricketers of the calibre of Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro and Azmatullah Omarzai in their ranks.