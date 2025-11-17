Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Dates, Schedule, Format, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Multiple prominent limited-overs stars will be part of the action as Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 kicks off on November 18, with the final scheduled to take place on November 30.
The 9th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to commence on Tuesday, November 18. The upcoming tournament will feature eight sides - Vista Riders, Royal Champs, Quetta Qavalry, Northern Warriors, Delhi Bulls, Deccan Gladiators, Aspin Stallions and Ajman Titans.
Quetta Qavalry will feature in the opening game of the tournament against Northern Warriors in a competition that follows a round-robin format. In total, 28 matches will determine the four top teams that will qualify for the play-offs.
All the matches in the two-week-long event will be played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Dates
The T10 competition is scheduled to kickstart on November 18, with the final taking place on November 30.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Teams
Apart from defending champions Deccan Gladiators, Vista Riders, Royal Champs, Quetta Qavalry, Northern Warriors, Delhi Bulls, Aspin Stallions and Ajman Titans will be aiming for the Abu Dhabi T10 League trophy.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Format
These eight sides will battle out for supremacy across 28 league games in a single round-robin format. The tournament follows the IPL-style play-offs system, where the top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will progress to the business end. The top 2 sides will be contesting Qualifier 1 to determine the first finalist, whereas the third-placed and fourth-placed teams will be playing out an Eliminator. The team losing Qualifier 1 will be taking on the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Schedule
November 18
Quetta Qavalry vs Northern Warriors 7:15 PM
Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls - 9:30 PM
November 19
Aspin Stallions vs Northern Warriors - 5:00 PM
Royal Champs vs Vista Riders - 7:15 PM
Ajman Titans vs Quetta Qavalry - 9:30 PM
November 20
Royal Champs vs Deccan Gladiators - 5:00 PM
Delhi Bulls vs Vista Riders - 7:15 PM
Aspin Stallions vs Ajman Titans - 9:30 PM
November 21
Deccan Gladiators vs Quetta Qavalry - 5:00 PM
Northern Warriors vs Ajman Titans - 7:15 PM
Delhi Bulls vs Royal Champs - 9:30 PM
November 22
Aspin Stallions vs Vista Riders - 5:00 PM
Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators - 7:15 PM
Quetta Qavalry vs Delhi Bulls - 9:30 PM
November 23
Ajman Titans vs Royal Champs - 5:00 PM
Quetta Qavalry vs Aspin Stallions - 7:15 PM
Northern Warriors vs Vista Riders - 9:30 PM
November 25
Vista Riders vs Ajman Titans - 7:15 PM
Deccan Gladiators vs Aspin Stallions - 9:30 PM
November 26
Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors - 5:00 PM
Deccan Gladiators vs Ajman Titans - 7:15 PM
Royal Champs vs Aspin Stallions - 9:30 PM
November 27
Vista Riders vs Quetta Qavalry - 5:00 PM
Delhi Bulls vs Aspin Stallions - 7:15 PM
Northern Warriors vs Royal Champs - 9:30 PM
November 28
Ajman Titans vs Delhi Bulls - 5:00 PM
Quetta Qavalry vs Royal Champs - 7:15 PM
Vista Riders vs Deccan Gladiators - 9:30 PM
November 29
Qualifier 1 – 1st Placed Team vs 2nd Placed Team - 7:15 PM
Eliminator – 3rd Placed Team vs 4th Placed Team - 9:30 PM
November 30
Qualifier 2 – Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator - 5:00 PM
Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 - 7:15 PM
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Squads
Ajman Titans
Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Piyush Chawla, Will Smeed, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Lawrence, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Chris Green, Akif Javed, Zaman Khan, Aneurin Donald, Haider Ali, Wasim Akram, Luc Benkenstein, Tom Aspinwall, Joe Clarke, Asif Khan
Aspin Stallions
Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Binura Fernando, Zohair Iqbal, Sherfane Rutherford, Saif Hassan, Ryan Burl, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ali Khan, Ben Cutting, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Hurst, Monank Patel, Harshit Seth
Deccan Gladiators
Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Tariq, Ibrar Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Lahiru Kumara, Jordan Thompson, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Jake Ball, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ajay Kumar, Ali Raza, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Laurie Evans, Mark Chapman
Delhi Bulls
Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Salman Irshad, Muhammad Rohid, Blessing Muzarabani, James Vince, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, Mir Hamza, James Coles, Junaid Siddique, Farhan Khan, Brian Bennett, Arab Gul, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Northern Warriors
Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Shahnawaz Dahani, Dinesh Chandimal, Hazratullah Zazai, Asitha Fernando, Sagar Kalyan, Yayin Kiran Rai, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kadeem Alleyne
Quetta Qavalry
Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Sikandar Raza, Andries Gous, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Waseem, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, George Scrimshaw, Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Ghaffar, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Arafat Minhas, Umar Lohya, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer
Royal Champs
Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams, Niroshan Dickwella, Rahul Chopra, Mohammad Shehzad, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Dawson, Brandon McMullen, Isuru Udana, Quentin Sampson, Haider Razzaq, Zahid Ali, Kelvin Pitman, Vishen Halambage, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Aaron Jones
Vista Riders Faf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, S Sreesanth, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Unmukt Chand, Harshit Kaushik, Andrew Tye, Ben McDermott, Dilshan Madushanka, Nahid Rana, Angelo Perera, Sean Dickson, Ansh Tandon, CP Rizwan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ackeem Auguste, Murali Vijay, Sharafuddin Ashraf
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Live Telecast
All the matches will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Live Streaming
The live streaming for the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 will be available on the Fancode app and website.