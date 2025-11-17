Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Dates, Schedule, Format, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More

The 9th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to commence on Tuesday, November 18. The upcoming tournament will feature eight sides - Vista Riders, Royal Champs, Quetta Qavalry, Northern Warriors, Delhi Bulls, Deccan Gladiators, Aspin Stallions and Ajman Titans.

Quetta Qavalry will feature in the opening game of the tournament against Northern Warriors in a competition that follows a round-robin format. In total, 28 matches will determine the four top teams that will qualify for the play-offs.

All the matches in the two-week-long event will be played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.