New Gurugram Emerges As Affordable Housing Hub With Rs 13,900-Per-Sq-Ft Average Price

New Gurugram's housing market is emerging as an affordable option for premium housing within Gurugram's luxury real estate market, according to Magicbricks.

According to a statement from Magicbricks, the average price in the area is Rs 13,900 per square feet.

"The average residential property rate in New Gurugram is Rs 13,900 per square foot, with an average ticket size of Rs 2.6 crore," the statement said.

Premium properties measuring more than 2,500 sq ft are being sold in the city for the average price of Rs 20,000 per square feet as compared to New Gurugram where the same measurements are priced at Rs 16,000 per square feet.

New Gurugram's housing prices are contextualised in a wider conversation about the housing prices in the National Capital Region after a reddit post went viral detailing a housing detailing an experience a user had with a real estate agent who told them that Rs 45,000 was "not enough" for 2-bedroom-hall-kitchen setup in Defence Colony.

The user said that the exchange "broke their confidence".

"15 years ago, I used to go to school staying in the poorest of neighbourhoods in my home town. I slowly studied, worked by hand and reached a role that requires me to work from HO. This will be my first time in Delhi, and this conversation just made me feel small again and showed me that I have a long way to go in life," the user said in their post.

Other users responded that this amount is "plenty" to afford accommodation in the South Delhi area and said that the real estate agent is likely to be a scammer.

(With PTI Inputs)