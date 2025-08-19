House Hunt In Delhi? Broker Says Rs 45,000 Rent Budget 'Too Low'; Sparks Debate

He further shared how this exchange shook his confidence.

"15 years ago, I used to go to school staying in the poorest of neighbourhoods in my home town. I slowly studied, worked by hand and reached a role that requires me to work from HO. This will be my first time in Delhi, and this conversation just made me feel small again and showed me that I have a long way to go in life," the user said in the post made on Monday.

The screenshot of the conversation shared by the user showed that the broker suggested he look for "low budget' areas like Lajpat Nagar.

However, the r/Delhi subreddit community responded with sympathy, assuring the user that he was likely being "scammed" by the broker.

"Lol...Rs 45,000 is plenty enough for a 2BHK in the south unless you want something right next to a mall or metro. Also the brokerage fee is 15-20 days rent not one month. pls look for a better broker," a comment read.

Other people also echoed similar sentiments, with some noting that having Rs 45,000 just for rent is in itself a very big deal.

"Chill, not that serious. You are surely doing great if Rs 45,000 is your budget for just monthly rent," a comment read.

Others advised the user to explore areas like GK, CR Park, Hauz Khas, Green Park, and South Ex, where a 2BHK flat can typically be rented for around Rs 50,000.

"Rs 45,000 is a great budget. My friend lives in the Saket around the nearby Sarai area in a 3BHK for around Rs 27,000. So, I believe you will truly find something good in your budget," a comment noted.