Justice Delayed, Capital Locked: Is RERA Still A Sound Bet For Home Buyers?

When Rajbir Deshwal approached the state Real Estate Regulatory Authority authority with his complaint in 2020, he hoped it would be the first step towards the recovery of his dream home — and his lost peace of mind. Five years down the line, he waits, not only for possession, but for his next hearing date.

The RERA's website had promised him that the complaint would be disposed off in 60 days. For him, the order arrived after two years, but the closure continues to be absent.

"In October 2021, RERA delivered its decision, granting us relief in the form of compensation and possession of the project. However, the builder failed to comply," said Deshwal, who had invested in a Parsvnath residential project in Sonipat, Haryana.

"Consequently, in 2022, I filed a fresh adjudication petition and since then, over 16 hearings have taken place, yet no tangible progress was made. The matter continues to be delayed without any effective enforcement," he added.