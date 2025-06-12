John Abraham Leases Out Three Bandra Properties — Here's How Much He Is Set To Earn

Bollywood actor John Abraham has leased out three residential apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West locality, with potential rental earnings of nearly Rs 4.3 crore over the next five years, property filings show.

The rental agreements, registered in May 2025, pertain to three separate units within The Sea Glimpse Co-operative Housing Society. It’s a high-end residential complex in the sought-after western suburb. According to documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards from the Maharashtra government’s property registration portal, the lease agreements start at a combined monthly rent of Rs 6.3 lakh.