John Abraham Leases Out Three Bandra Properties — Here's How Much He Is Set To Earn
Actor John Abraham has given three apartments on rent in Mumbai's Bandra West, marking a move into high-value real estate.
Bollywood actor John Abraham has leased out three residential apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West locality, with potential rental earnings of nearly Rs 4.3 crore over the next five years, property filings show.
The rental agreements, registered in May 2025, pertain to three separate units within The Sea Glimpse Co-operative Housing Society. It’s a high-end residential complex in the sought-after western suburb. According to documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards from the Maharashtra government’s property registration portal, the lease agreements start at a combined monthly rent of Rs 6.3 lakh.
Over a five-year term, the rent will gradually increase to Rs 8 lakh per month by the final year, with an escalation clause pegged at roughly 8% annually for the initial two years and about 5% thereafter. The agreements were registered with a stamp duty of Rs 1,12,600 and registration charges of Rs 1,000. A security deposit of Rs 36 lakh was also included as part of the contract.
Bandra West is one of Mumbai’s most premium real estate markets, known for its luxury apartments, heritage bungalows and celebrity-owned residences. The area enjoys connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station and ongoing metro development. It’s also strategically located near commercial hubs like the Bandra Kurla Complex and the international airport.
Bandra is home to several Bollywood stars and notable personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor. John Abraham now joins the growing list of celebrities capitalising on the locality’s booming rental market.
On the structure of the rental deal, a Square Yards spokesperson said, “The lease tenure spans 60 months (five years)...Over the full term, the cumulative rental value is estimated at approximately Rs 4.3 crore.”
John Abraham, known for his roles in Dhoom, Madras Café and Pathaan, made his Bollywood debut with Jism in 2003. Over the years, he has carved out a versatile filmography and launched his production house, JA Entertainment, in 2012. His first production, Vicky Donor, earned critical acclaim and won a National Award.