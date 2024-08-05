RBI MPC Preview: Status Quo To Continue

India’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet from Aug. 6 to 8, its first meeting after the final Union Budget and the Fed signalling chances of a rate cut in September. In India, inflation has seen a modest uptick since the last policy meeting in June, while economic growth remains robust.

All economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain status quo for the eighth straight meeting. The benchmark lending rate, or the repo rate, will remain unchanged at 6.5%.

Enduring upward food price pressure on headline inflation will likely keep the MPC cautious in August, stated a research note by Shreya Sodhani, regional economist at Barclays. "We expect the MPC to keep policy settings unchanged in a 4-2 vote," she said, noting that the steady growth and lack of urgency to cut rates could potentially delay the first rate cut beyond December.