Zydus Life, Nykaa, PNC Infra, Ashoka Buildcon, Samvardhana Motherson, Q2 Results Today—Earnings Estimates

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., and Sula Vineyards will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Sula Vineyards is likely to report a net profit of Rs 11 crore and revenue of Rs 132 crore. On the operating side, Hindalco may see an Ebitda of Rs 29 crore and a margin of 22.0%.

Samvardhana Motherson is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 935 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 28,656 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 2,844 crore, reflecting a margin of 9.9%.

Zydus Lifesciences is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 916 crore and revenue of Rs 5,233 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation are expected at Rs 1,356 crore, translating to a margin of 25.9%.

Nykaa is likely to report a net profit of Rs 25 crore and revenue of Rs 1,887 crore. On the operating side, Nykaa may see an Ebitda of Rs 115 crore and a margin of 6.1%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Tuesday include Bosch Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., and Natco Pharma Ltd.