Zydus Life, Nykaa, PNC Infra, Ashoka Buildcon, Samvardhana Motherson, Q2 Results Today—Earnings Estimates
Ashoka Buildcon, Zydus Life, Nykaa and other key companies are set to release Q2 earnings today. Here’s the Bloomberg-tracked consensus projection for net profit and revenue in the September quarter.
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., and Sula Vineyards will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Sula Vineyards is likely to report a net profit of Rs 11 crore and revenue of Rs 132 crore. On the operating side, Hindalco may see an Ebitda of Rs 29 crore and a margin of 22.0%.
Samvardhana Motherson is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 935 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 28,656 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 2,844 crore, reflecting a margin of 9.9%.
Zydus Lifesciences is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 916 crore and revenue of Rs 5,233 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation are expected at Rs 1,356 crore, translating to a margin of 25.9%.
Nykaa is likely to report a net profit of Rs 25 crore and revenue of Rs 1,887 crore. On the operating side, Nykaa may see an Ebitda of Rs 115 crore and a margin of 6.1%.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Tuesday include Bosch Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., and Natco Pharma Ltd.
ALSO READ
Q2 Results Today: Hyundai Motor India, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Zydus Among 500+ Companies To Declare Earnings
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 12
3M India Ltd., Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., Aditya Vision Ltd., BASF India Ltd., Bosch Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., CESC Ltd., Cupid Ltd., EIH Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd., Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., KNR Constructions Ltd., Lux Industries Ltd., Marksans Pharma Ltd.,Medplus Health Services Ltd., Minda Corporation Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., Polyplex Corp Ltd., PTC India Ltd., Repco Home Finance (Standalone) Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., Sunflag Iron and Steel Co Ltd., Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd., Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.