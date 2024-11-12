Q2 Results Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Net Profit Slips 16%; Natco Pharma Revenue Rises 33%

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Nykaa owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., and Sula Vineyards Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter.

Around 540 companies will declare their financial results for the quarter and six-month period ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Sula Vineyards is likely to report a net profit of Rs 11 crore and revenue of Rs 132 crore. On the operating side, Hindalco may see an Ebitda of Rs 29 crore and a margin of 22.0%.

Samvardhana Motherson is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 935 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 28,656 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 2,844 crore, reflecting a margin of 9.9%.

Zydus Lifesciences is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 916 crore and revenue of Rs 5,233 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation are expected at Rs 1,356 crore, translating to a margin of 25.9%.

Nykaa is likely to report a net profit of Rs 25 crore and revenue of Rs 1,887 crore. On the operating side, Nykaa may see an Ebitda of Rs 115 crore and a margin of 6.1%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Tuesday include Bosch Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., and Natco Pharma Ltd.