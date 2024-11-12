Q2 Results Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Net Profit Slips 16%; Natco Pharma Revenue Rises 33%
Around 540 companies will declare their financial results for the quarter and six-month period ended Sept. 30, 2024.
Q2 Results Live: Natco Pharma Revenue Rises 33%
Natco Pharma Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33% at Rs 1,371 crore versus Rs 1,031 crore.
Ebitda up 75.6% at Rs 804 crore versus Rs 458 crore.
Ebitda margin at 58.7% versus 44.4%.
Net profit up 83.5% at Rs 677 crore versus Rs 369 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Hyundai India Revenue Declines 8.3%
Hyundai India Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 8.3% at Rs 16,876 crore versus Rs 18,409 crore.
Ebitda down 11% at Rs 2,138 crore versus Rs 2,400 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.7% versus 13%.
Net profit down 16% at Rs 1,338 crore versus Rs 1,602 crore.
Q2 Results Live: CESC Net Profit Rises 2.8%
CESC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 2.8% at Rs 373 crore versus Rs 363 crore.
Revenue up 8% at Rs 4,700 crore versus Rs 4,352 crore.
Ebitda up 38.7% at Rs 896 crore versus Rs 646 crore.
Margin at 19.1% versus 14.8%.
Q2 Results Live: Marksans Pharma Net Profit Rises 17%
Marksans Pharma Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21% at Rs 642 crore versus Rs 531 crore.
Ebitda up 19% at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 114 crore.
Ebitda margin at 21.1% versus 21.4%.
Net profit up 17% at Rs 98 crore versus Rs 84 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Cera Sanitaryware Net Profit Jumps 20%
Cera Sanitaryware Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 493 crore versus Rs 463 crore.
Ebitda down 6% at Rs 72 crore versus Rs 76 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.6% versus 16.5%.
Net profit up 20% at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 57 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Zydus Life Net Profit Rises 14%
Zydus Life Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20% at Rs 5,237 crore versus Rs 4,369 crore.
Ebitda up 33% at Rs 1,416 crore versus Rs 1,064 crore.
Ebitda margin at 27% versus 24.4%.
Net profit up 14% at Rs 911 crore versus Rs 801 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Jyothy Labs Reports Flat Profit Growth
Jyothy Labs Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue flat at Rs 734 crore versus Rs 732 crore.
Ebitda up 2% at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 135 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.9% versus 18.5%.
Net profit flat at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
Q2 Results Live: UNO Minda Reports Revenue And Profit Growth
UNO Minda Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 4,245 crore versus Rs 3,621 crore.
Ebitda up 20% at Rs 482 crore versus Rs 402 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.4% versus 11.1%.
Net profit up 12% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 238 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Nykaa Earnings Estimate
Beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa is likely to report a net profit of Rs 25 crore and revenue of Rs 1,887 crore. On the operating side, the company may see an Ebitda of Rs 115 crore and a margin of 6.1%.
In the first quarter of the fiscal, Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. reported a rise in net profit by 50% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 13.6 crore. This compares to Rs 9.07 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
Q2 Results Live: Zydus Life, Nykaa, PNC Infra, Ashoka Buildcon To Report Results Today
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Nykaa owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., and Sula Vineyards Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter.
Sula Vineyards is likely to report a net profit of Rs 11 crore and revenue of Rs 132 crore. On the operating side, Hindalco may see an Ebitda of Rs 29 crore and a margin of 22.0%.
Samvardhana Motherson is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 935 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 28,656 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 2,844 crore, reflecting a margin of 9.9%.
Zydus Lifesciences is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 916 crore and revenue of Rs 5,233 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation are expected at Rs 1,356 crore, translating to a margin of 25.9%.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Tuesday include Bosch Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., and Natco Pharma Ltd.