Zensar Technologies Q1 Results: Net Profit, Revenue See Modest Uptick
Zensar Tech saw a 1.9% sequential increase in its Q1 revenue, but EBIT slipped by 0.6%.
Zensar Technologies Ltd. clocked a 3.2% sequential uptick in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, according to the financial results declared by the firm on Tuesday.
The net profit for the quarter in focus stood at Rs 182 crore in comparison to Rs 176 crore in the preceding quarter.
The company also saw a 1.9% sequential increase in its revenue, but the earnings before interest and taxes slipped by 0.6%.
Zensar Technologies Q1 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.9% to Rs 1,385 crore versus Rs 1,359 crore.
Net profit up 3.2% to Rs 182 crore versus Rs 176 crore.
EBIT down 0.6% to Rs 188 crore versus Rs 189 crore.
Margin at 13.5% versus 13.9%
The IT company also reported that 20% of its new order bookings are now infused with artificial intelligence, with over 50% of employees trained in AI tools and solutions. It also reported introducing ‘Zens AI’ to boost internal productivity.
The firm said that wage hikes within the organisation were put into effect from July 1 onwards. Zensar noted that the macro environment, with regards to its industry, was still under pressure.
Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of Zensar closed 3.86% lower at Rs 812.85 apiece on the NSE, compared to 0.12% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.