Zensar Technologies Q1 Results: Net Profit, Revenue See Modest Uptick

Zensar Technologies Ltd. clocked a 3.2% sequential uptick in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, according to the financial results declared by the firm on Tuesday.

The net profit for the quarter in focus stood at Rs 182 crore in comparison to Rs 176 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company also saw a 1.9% sequential increase in its revenue, but the earnings before interest and taxes slipped by 0.6%.