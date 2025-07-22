Zee Entertainment Q1 Results: Profit Rises 22%, Revenue Dips

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. reported a rise in consolidated net profit, even as revenue fell on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of financial year 2026.

The bottom line rose 22% to Rs 144 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Revenue from operations fell 14% to Rs 1,825 crore. Operating margin improved.