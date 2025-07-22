Zee Entertainment Q1 Results: Profit Rises 22%, Revenue Dips
Zee Entertainment's advertising revenue was Rs 56 crore, while income from subscription was Rs 88.6 crore.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. reported a rise in consolidated net profit, even as revenue fell on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of financial year 2026.
The bottom line rose 22% to Rs 144 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Revenue from operations fell 14% to Rs 1,825 crore. Operating margin improved.
Zee Entertainment Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 14.3% to Rs 1,825 crore versus Rs 2,130 crore.
Ebitda fell 11.7% to Rs 239 crore versus Rs 271 crore.
Margin at 13.1% versus 12.7%.
Net profit rose 21.7% to Rs 144 crore versus Rs 118 crore (Exceptional item of Rs 28.6 crore in Q1 FY25).
Business Highlights
Zee Entertainment's advertising revenue was Rs 56 crore, while income from subscription was Rs 88.6 crore. Other sales and services fetched Rs 23.1 crore.
Domestic advertising revenue declined 19% for the quarter due to extended sports calendar and slowdown in FMCG spending. The market continues to be soft but healthy monsoon and festive pick-up augur well for near future, Zee said in a press release.
Further, an increase in digital subscription revenue was offset by decline in linear subscription revenue due to fall in PayTV subscribers.
Shares of Zee Entertainment settled 6.2% lower at Rs 133.1 apiece on the BSE, after the Q1 results, compared to a flat benchmark Sensex. The stock has been flat in the last 12 months.