UPL Q2 Results: Agrochemical Firm Swings To Profit, Revenue Up 8.4%

UPL Q2 Results: UPL announced its July-Sept quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Thursday, Nov. 6, reporting a swing back to profit at Rs 533 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 443 crore in the corresponding period last year. The agrochemical company's topline grew 8.4% to Rs 12,019 crore, compared to Rs 11,090 crore in the year-ago period.

Formerly, formerly known as United Phosphorus Ltd, the Mumbai-based company has reiterated its revenue guidance of 4-8% and also revised is FY26 EBITDA growth guidance to 12-16% from 10-14% pegged earlier.