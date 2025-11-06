UPL Q2 Results: Agrochemical Firm Swings To Profit, Revenue Up 8.4%
UPL Q2 Results: UPL announced its July-Sept quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Thursday, Nov. 6, reporting a swing back to profit at Rs 533 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 443 crore in the corresponding period last year. The agrochemical company's topline grew 8.4% to Rs 12,019 crore, compared to Rs 11,090 crore in the year-ago period.
Formerly, formerly known as United Phosphorus Ltd, the Mumbai-based company has reiterated its revenue guidance of 4-8% and also revised is FY26 EBITDA growth guidance to 12-16% from 10-14% pegged earlier.
Mike Frank, Chief Executive Officer, UPL Corp said, “We delivered a strong quarter, giving us positive momentum as we enter the larger second half of our year. Our performance was driven by both North America and Latin American regions. Product wise, we saw good growth in our herbicide and fungicide portfolios."
"Our contribution and EBITDA margins expanded significantly through our continued focus on improving efficiencies, cost optimisation and innovation. With positive outlook for rest of the year, we remain confident and committed to delivering long-term value for all our stakeholders," added Frank.
On the operating performance, UPL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 48% to Rs 2,001 crore in the Sept. quarter compared to Rs 1,352 crore in the corresponding period last year. Margin came in at 16.6% compared to 12.2% in the year-ago period.
UPL's net working capital days improved to 118 from 123 last year, while its Net-Debt-to-EBITDA improved to 2.7x from 5.4 times last year. Advanta's volumes grew by 14% from last year on higher volumes in field corn across India, Argentina, and other Latin American countries, along with Sunflower in Argentina.