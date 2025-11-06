ADVERTISEMENT
Q2 Results Live: Ola Electric Loss Narrows; LIC, Bajaj Housing Finance, MCX In Focus
Ola Electric reported net loss of Rs 418 crore for the quarter ended September.
Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter today. These include key names such as Ola Electric, LIC, Bajaj Housing Finance, and MCX among others.
Ola Electric Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 43.2% at Rs 690 crore versus Rs 1,214 crore
EBITDA loss of Rs 203 crore versus loss of Rs 379 crore
Net loss of Rs 418 crore versus loss of Rs 495 crore
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter today. These include key names such as Ola Electric, LIC, Bajaj Housing Finance, and MCX among others.
This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!
