Upcoming Q2 Results 2025: TCS, DMart, Tata Elxsi Among Companies Declaring Earnings This Week

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Thursday, Oct. 9. The Board is scheduled to approve and take on record the company’s audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six-month period ending Sept. 30. The Board will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend to equity shareholders.

If approved, the dividend will be paid to shareholders registered on the company’s books or recorded as beneficial owners with the depositories as of Wednesday, Oct. 15, which has been fixed as the record date.