Upcoming Q2 Results 2025: TCS, DMart, Tata Elxsi Among Companies Declaring Earnings This Week
Other major firms announcing their Q2FY26 results this week include Waaree Renewable Technologies, GM Breweries, Elecon Engineering and Euro Pratik Sales, among others.
Several companies are set to announce their financial results for the second quarter of FY26 (June to September 2025), with Board meetings to approve numbers scheduled this week. In addition to earnings, some companies are expected to declare interim dividends. The companies reporting their Q2 FY26 results this week include TCS, DMart, and Tata Elxsi, among others.
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) Q2 Results
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Thursday, Oct. 9. The Board is scheduled to approve and take on record the company’s audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six-month period ending Sept. 30. The Board will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend to equity shareholders.
If approved, the dividend will be paid to shareholders registered on the company’s books or recorded as beneficial owners with the depositories as of Wednesday, Oct. 15, which has been fixed as the record date.
DMart Q2 Results
Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the parent company of DMart, has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, Oct. 11. The Board is scheduled to consider and approve the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30.
Tata Elxsi Q2 Results
Tata Elxsi Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Oct. 9, to consider the company’s audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30. In line with the company’s code of conduct for prevention of insider trading, the trading window for Tata Elxsi securities has been shut on Sept. 24. It will remain closed until 48 hours after the results are submitted to the stock exchanges.
GK Energy Q1 Results
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 4, GK Energy said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 10 to approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30.
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for insiders from Oct. 1 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results From October 8 To 11
Mega Nirman and Industries, Saatvik Green Energy, Saptak Chem and Business, Aris International, Ashiana Ispat, Avasara Finance, Eimco Elecon (India), Evoq Remedies, GM Breweries, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services, Triton Corp, AAA Technologies, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Antariksh Industries, Bizotic Commercial, Elecon Engineering Company, GK Energy, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Intense Technologies, Oswal Overseas, Priya Ltd., Pro Fin Capital Services, Sayaji Hotels (Pune), Vidid Mercantile, Indosolar, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Yash Highvoltage, Avenue Supermarts, Bansisons Tea Industries, Euro Pratik Sales, Swadha Nature.