TCS Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More
Tata Consultancy Services has cancelled its scheduled press conference for its second quarter FY26 earnings result.
Leading IT service company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is set to announce its results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. Here’s everything you need to know about TCS’ Q2 FY26 results schedule.
TCS Q2 Results: Date And Dividend
In an exchange filing dated Sept. 22, TCS said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 9 to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and six-month period ending Sept. 30.
The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend to equity shareholders.
The second interim dividend, if approved, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Oct. 15, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.
TCS Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from Sept. 23 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the second quarter.
TCS Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 to discuss the results of Q2 FY26 with investors and analysts.
Investors and analysts can join the call by using the following numbers:
India (Toll Primary Access): +91 22 6280 1108
India (Secondary Access): +91 22 7115 8009
Toll-Free Numbers:
India: 1 800 120 1221
USA: 1 866 746 2133
UK: 0 808 101 1573
Singapore: 800 101 2045
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
Japan: 0053 116 1110
Participants can also pre-register on the following Diamond Pass link to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator.
TCS Share Price History
Shares of TCS have risen 4.67% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the shares have risen 0.25% and in the past six months, it has fallen over 8%. On a year-to-date basis, TCS share price has plunged by 26.41%. Over the past year, it has come down by nearly 29%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,494.90 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 13, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,866.60 apiece on Oct. 1, 2025.
Shares of TCS were trading 1.77% higher at Rs 3,026.40 apiece on the NSE at 9:35 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.31% up at 25,186.10.