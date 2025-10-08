TCS Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

In an exchange filing dated Sept. 22, TCS said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 9 to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and six-month period ending Sept. 30.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend to equity shareholders.

The second interim dividend, if approved, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Oct. 15, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.