United Breweries Q1 Results: Profit Up 6%, Revenue Jumps 15%
Margin narrows to 10.8% versus 11.5% in the year-ago period.
United Breweries Ltd. saw a 6% uptick in its standalone year-on-year net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Standalone net profit of the beer manufacturer was at Rs 183.7 crore in comparison to Rs 173.3 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue jumped to Rs 2,862.4 crore as compared to the previous year's Rs 2,473 crore.
UBL Q1 FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue rises 15.7% to Rs 2,862.42 crore versus Rs 2,472.95 crore.
Net profit up 6% to Rs 183.71 crore versus Rs 173.28 crore.
Ebitda up 9% to Rs 310.52 crore versus Rs 284.74 crore.
Margin at 10.8% versus 11.5%.
Shares of UBL closed 0.75% higher at Rs 2,035.8 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.12% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 1.04% in the last 12 months and fallen 0.06% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the 19 analysts tracking the company, four have a 'buy' rating on the stock, six recommend 'hold' and nine suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 0.7%.