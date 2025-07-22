United Breweries Q1 Results: Profit Up 6%, Revenue Jumps 15%

United Breweries Ltd. saw a 6% uptick in its standalone year-on-year net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Standalone net profit of the beer manufacturer was at Rs 183.7 crore in comparison to Rs 173.3 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue jumped to Rs 2,862.4 crore as compared to the previous year's Rs 2,473 crore.