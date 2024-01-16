UltraTech Cement Q3 Preview: Better Realisations, Lower Fuel Costs To Boost Profit

Brokerages expect an average 65% profit growth in the December quarter. Volumes were below expectations, but higher realisations and lower input costs will lead to at least a 24% improvement in the Ebitda per tonne.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Systematix Group and Elara Capital Plc said realisations were expected to improve by 2%. Axis Securities pointed out that cement prices improved across India, largely in the eastern and southern regions in October.

The prices did correct in November due to a softer demand momentum amid the festive season and labour shortages, but still remained on an average 3% higher sequentially in the third quarter. Higher realisations and moderate volume growth will lead to an average revenue growth of 8.3% year-on-year.