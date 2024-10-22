UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Review: Analysts Optimistic On Long-Term Growth Despite Miss

Citi reiterated its 'buy' rating on UltraTech Cement, though it cut its target price to Rs 12,500 per share from Rs 13,000 apiece, implying a potential upside of 15.2%. The brokerage highlighted that industry demand was flat to negative during the quarter, but UltraTech is expected to see double-digit growth in the second half of the fiscal, outperforming the broader market.

Spot realisations are approximately 2% higher than in second quarter, and costs are expected to improve by Rs 300 per tonne by September 2026, mainly due to logistics and renewable power investments.

UltraTech's acquisition of stakes in India Cements Ltd. and Kesoram Industries Ltd. is still awaiting regulatory approvals, but Citi expects these deals to strengthen UltraTech's market position. The brokerage anticipates around 10% compound annual growth in volumes from fiscal 2024 to 2027, along with improvements in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation per tonne.