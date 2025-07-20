UltraTech Cement Q1 Preview: Analysts Bullish On Volume Growth, Ebitda To Remain In-Line

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Monday and it has gained the confidence of a number of analysts. The company is a top pick for Elara Capital and Jefferies.

The Aditya Birla Group company is the largest cement producer in India. It has a consolidated grey cement production capacity of 192.26 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It distributes cement and allied products through a network of over 1.4 lakh channel partners across India.

The Indian cement industry anticipates robust growth and improved profitability in the near term, particularly heading into Q1FY26. Volumes are projected to expand significantly led by government infrastructure spending, rural housing demand, and urban construction. Larger players, especially those with recent acquisitions like UltraTech Cement and Ambuja Cements, are expected to lead this volume surge.

Although the early onset of monsoon, new capacity additions, and potential input cost volatility, may have an impact on pricing, according to analysts.