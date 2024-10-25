Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q2 Results: Profit Grows Threefold, Margin Expands

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.'s consolidated net profit surged threefold in the second quarter of the current financial year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The firm posted a profit of Rs 74.1 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30 in comparison to Rs 24.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose 67% to Rs 1,346 crore from Rs 805 crore a year ago.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 74% to Rs 132 crore from Rs 76.2 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 9.8% from 9.5% in the same period last year.