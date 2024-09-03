Jindal Rail Becomes Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Texmaco Rail

Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd. has acquired the complete stake in Jindal Rail and Infrastructure Ltd., making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Both the parties have completed all the conditions required for acquiring all of the rights, title and interest in the securities of Jindal Rail & Infrastructure from its existing shareholders—JITF Urban Infrastructure Services Ltd. and Siddeshwari Tradex Pvt.—on a fully diluted basis, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Since JRIL is known for search, design, and making specialised freight wagons, this acquisition will help Texmaco boost its international product range and enhance its innovative edge, particularly in design.

Earlier in July, Texmaco Rail signed a definitive agreement with JRIL and its shareholders to acquire 100% stake in the company for a cash consideration of Rs 614 crore.