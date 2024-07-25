Texmaco Rail To Acquire Jindal Rail Infra For Rs 465 Crore

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd.'s board has approved the acquisition of Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd. for Rs 465 crore in an all-cash transaction.

The acquisition will establish leadership in special-purpose private freight rolling stock—both domestic and international—open opportunities for new product lines, including other rolling stocks, and contribute to its presence in western India along with unique opportunities for enhanced exports, Texmaco Rail said in a statement.

The shares will be acquired from holding companies JITF Urban Infrastructure Service Ltd. and Siddeshwari Tradex Pvt. The deal is expected to be completed in three months.

Part of the $18-billion OP Jindal Group, JRIL is involved in the manufacturing of rail wagons and in designing, engineering, and providing project execution services related to wagons. It reported a turnover of Rs 748.37 crore in the financial year 2024.

The company operates a manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Karjan and supplies broad gauge freight cars to Indian Railways and private sector. It has also developed bogie frames for mainline passenger coaches of railways and floor frame assembly for mainline diesel-electric locomotives, according to the company's website.