TCS Q2 Profit Falls: Brokerages Remain Cautiously Optimistic—Here's What They Say

HSBC maintained its "buy" rating with a target price of Rs 4,540, citing slow demand recovery and the weakness in discretionary spending. It noted that margins were a rare miss for TCS, though it remains confident in the company’s long-term management strength.

JP Morgan kept an "overweight" rating, with a target price of Rs 5,100. The brokerage flagged concerns about the international business, which saw its weakest growth since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the concentration of growth stemming from the margin-dilutive BSNL contract. Despite these issues, JP Morgan advised using any sharp correction in the stock to add more.

Citi Research remained bearish on TCS, maintaining a "sell" rating with a target price of Rs 3,935. Citi noted the increase in subcontractor costs and a weak performance in North America, though it did see some positive signs of recovery in the financial services sector. The brokerage expects further pressure on margins due to cost increases and a cautious demand outlook.

CLSA maintained a "hold" rating, trimming its target price to Rs 4,094. The brokerage pointed to the sharper-than-expected ramp-up in the BSNL deal and client-specific challenges in the UK and US, which affected revenue growth. CLSA remained cautious on the near-term demand but expects improvements in the medium term.

Nuvama Institutional Equities held its "buy" rating, with a revised target price of Rs 5,100, citing optimism for demand recovery in sectors like BFSI and retail. The brokerage expects margins to recover once the BSNL deal contribution starts tapering off by the last quarter of fiscal year 2025, driving overall growth for TCS.

Nirmal Bang upgraded TCS to "buy" with a target price of Rs 4,964, citing the company’s strong deal pipeline, investments in AI, and leadership in cloud and cybersecurity. While the quarter saw modest growth, the brokerage is optimistic about TCS' long-term prospects, with expectations of a material uptick in fiscal year 2026.