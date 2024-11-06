Tata Steel, Power Grip Corp, Jindal Steel, Apollo Hospitals Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Steel Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Ltd., and Chambal Fertilisers Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Tata Steel is expected to report a net profit of Rs 452 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 53,104 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 5,345 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 10.1%.

The Tata Group company's domestic crude steel production rose by 5% year-on-year and sales grew 6% in the second quarter, according to provisional business updates.

Power Grid is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 3,873 crore and revenue of Rs 11,271 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 9,807 crore, translating to a margin of 87%.

Jindal Steel and Power is likely to report a net profit of Rs 813 crore and revenue of Rs 11,937 crore.

Chambal Fertilisers is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 441 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 5,003 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 705 crore, reflecting a margin of 14.1%.

Apollo Hospitals is projected to report a net profit of Rs 367 crore, with revenue of Rs 5,532 crore. Its Ebitda is estimated to stand at Rs 781 crore and its margin at 14.1%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Wednesday include Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd., and Rites Ltd.