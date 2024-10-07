Tata Steel Q2 Updates: Domestic Production And Sales Rise While UK Business Dips

Tata Steel Ltd.'s domestic crude steel production rose by 5% year-on-year and sales grew 6% in the second quarter of the current fiscal, according to provisional business updates released late on Sunday.

Production stood at 5.27 million tons in the July-September period, compared to 5.02 million tons in the same period last year. India sales came in at 5.10 million tons, up from 4.82 million tons reported in the previous fiscal.

On a half-year basis, crude steel production was up 5% while sales increased by 4%, Tata Steel said.