Tata Steel Ltd. has officially ceased operations at blast furnace 4 at its Port Talbot facility, marking the end of ironmaking at the UK’s largest steelworks after nearly a century of production. This closure follows earlier shutdowns of several key assets, including the Morfa Coke Ovens and blast furnace 5.

The decision to shut down the facility stems from the ageing of its heavy-end assets, which are no longer economically or environmentally sustainable. The cessation of operations encompasses not only blast furnace 4, but also the sinter plant and other associated steelmaking systems.

Despite this significant transition, Tata Steel plans to invest £1.25 billion in electric arc furnace technology, which will allow for a more sustainable approach to steel production using UK-sourced scrap steel. Tata Steel expects to resume production by 2027 or 2028, focusing on low-CO2 steelmaking.

In the fiscal year 2024, Tata Steel UK, which encompasses the Port Talbot operations, reported annual revenues of €2706 billion and produced 2.99 million tonne of steel. However, the company anticipates an Ebitda loss of €364 million for fiscal year 2025, primarily attributed to the end-of-life condition of its ageing assets.