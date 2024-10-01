Tata Steel Closes UK’s Largest Steelworks After Nearly 100 Years; To Resume By 2028
Tata Steel expects to resume production by 2027 or 2028, focusing on low-CO2 steelmaking.
Tata Steel Ltd. has officially ceased operations at blast furnace 4 at its Port Talbot facility, marking the end of ironmaking at the UK’s largest steelworks after nearly a century of production. This closure follows earlier shutdowns of several key assets, including the Morfa Coke Ovens and blast furnace 5.
The decision to shut down the facility stems from the ageing of its heavy-end assets, which are no longer economically or environmentally sustainable. The cessation of operations encompasses not only blast furnace 4, but also the sinter plant and other associated steelmaking systems.
Despite this significant transition, Tata Steel plans to invest £1.25 billion in electric arc furnace technology, which will allow for a more sustainable approach to steel production using UK-sourced scrap steel. Tata Steel expects to resume production by 2027 or 2028, focusing on low-CO2 steelmaking.
In the fiscal year 2024, Tata Steel UK, which encompasses the Port Talbot operations, reported annual revenues of €2706 billion and produced 2.99 million tonne of steel. However, the company anticipates an Ebitda loss of €364 million for fiscal year 2025, primarily attributed to the end-of-life condition of its ageing assets.
The company has received a £500 million grant from the UK government to support its green steel initiative, which aims to retain more than 5,000 jobs across the UK. Rajesh Nair, chief executive officer of Tata Steel UK, acknowledged the difficulties posed by this transition and emphasised the company's commitment to minimising the impact on employees and the local community.
"I am deeply conscious of how difficult today is for everyone associated with our business. Throughout this transition, we are doing everything possible to minimise the impact on all those who are affected by the changes we are making," he said. "Today marks a significant event in the history of iron and steelmaking in the UK as the legacy steel-making assets in Port Talbot close, having reached their end-of-life."
As part of its planning, Tata Steel has begun sharing virtual reality simulations of the new electric arc furnace with local stakeholders, signalling a new direction for steelmaking in Port Talbot. The investment is expected to position Tata Steel favourably in the competitive steel market while supporting broader industry collaborations in the region, the company's press release stated.
Tata Steel India's scrip fell as much as 2.05% to 165.10 apiece. It pared losses to trade 1.63% lower at Rs 165.80 apiece, as of 10:43 a.m. This compares to a 0.20% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock has risen 29.53% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.47 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.
Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold,' and nine suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 0.6%.