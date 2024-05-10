Tata Motors Announces Dividend Of Rs 6 Per Share For FY24

Tata Motors Ltd.'s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per ordinary share for financial year 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at its ensuing annual general meeting, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The final dividend includes Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs 3 special dividend.

The Tata Group company will pay Rs 1,994 crore in dividends to shareholders in fiscal 2024. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or after June 28.