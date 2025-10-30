Swiggy Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens Despite 54% Jump In Revenue

Swiggy Ltd. on Thursday posted a 54.4% year-on-year rise in its consolidated revenue during the quarter ended September.

The food delivery major logged a revenue of Rs 5,561 crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 3,601 crore in the same quarter last year. The topline has exceeded the estimate of Rs 5,284.63 crore of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's loss in the first quarter came in at Rs 1,092 crore in comparison to a loss of Rs 554 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Operating loss or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation widens to Rs 798 crore.