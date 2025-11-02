Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Shares of Suzlon Energy have risen nearly 10% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the renewable energy stock has increased 8.98%, while rising 5.51% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have dropped 9.15%. Over the past year, the stock has declined by 10.51%.

Suzlon Energy shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 74.3 apiece on the NSE on May 30, and a 52-week low of Rs 46.15 apiece on April 7, 2025.

Suzlon Energy shares ended 1.44% higher at Rs 59.35 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.60% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.