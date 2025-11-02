Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Suzlon quarterly results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 4 to consider and approve the Q2FY26 results.
Suzlon Energy Ltd. is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 next week. It has an installed capacity of more than 21.1 GW of wind energy in 17 countries across six continents. In India, it has an installed capacity of over 15,200 MW. Here’s everything you need to know about Suzlon Energy’s Q2FY26 result announcement.
Suzlon Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 28, Suzlon Energy said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 4 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025. The filing did not contain any details about a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend for FY26.
ALSO READ
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon Energy, Infosys, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Varun Beverages — Ask Profit
Suzlon Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for designated persons from Oct. 1 to Nov. 6.
Suzlon Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call on Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the results for Q2FY26 with investors and analysts.
Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1269 / +91 22 7115 8170
Toll-Free Numbers:
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
Suzlon Q1 Results
Suzlon reported a 7.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 324.32 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 302.29 crore in Q1FY25. Total income jumped 54.8% YoY to Rs 3,165.19 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,044.35 crore in Q1FY25.
Suzlon Share Price History
Shares of Suzlon Energy have risen nearly 10% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the renewable energy stock has increased 8.98%, while rising 5.51% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have dropped 9.15%. Over the past year, the stock has declined by 10.51%.
Suzlon Energy shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 74.3 apiece on the NSE on May 30, and a 52-week low of Rs 46.15 apiece on April 7, 2025.
Suzlon Energy shares ended 1.44% higher at Rs 59.35 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.60% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.